First statement from TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi after the Super Cup scandal

#statement #TFF #President #Mehmet #Büyükekşi #Super #Cup #scandal

Turkish Football Federation President Mehmet Büyükekşi spoke to the microphones for the first time after the Super Cup disgrace in Saudi Arabia.

The repercussions of the crisis that occurred when Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray did not play the match after the Saudi authorities did not allow Atatürk t-shirts and banners continue. TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi, who was at the center of criticism, returned from Saudi Arabia.

Making a short statement to journalists at the airport exit, Büyükekşi said, “I wish you a happy new year. We already made the necessary statements yesterday. I wish you all a happy new year.”

BÜYÜKEKŞİ’S HEALTH CONDITION

TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi, who held meetings for hours with the management of Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, who decided not to play the match, could not persuade the clubs to give up their decision despite making intense efforts with the Minister of Sports Osman Aşkın Bak.

An ambulance was sent to the hotel where Büyükekşi, who had blood pressure problems after the meeting, was staying. When the Sözcü TV reporter asked about his latest health status, Büyükekşi said, “I’m better now, hopefully.”