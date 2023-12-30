First study to show that two species of common algae are an alternative to animal proteins

#study #show #species #common #algae #alternative #animal #proteins

The study is the first of its kind to demonstrate that two of the most commercially available algae species are rich in proteins that promote muscle remodeling, suggesting that they could be an alternative to animal-based proteins with respect to maintenance and muscle building.

Seaweed: The Surprising and Sustainable Alternative for Animal Protein

Seaweed is emerging as a surprising and environmentally friendly alternative to replace meat and obtain protein. A recent study from the University of Exeter, published in The Journal of Nutrition, reveals that two commercially available species of algae are rich in protein and promote muscle remodeling in young, healthy adults. This discovery positions algae as an interesting and sustainable option compared to animal-derived proteins, particularly in the context of muscle maintenance and development.

Innovative Research in Algae Proteins

Ino Van Der Heijden, a researcher at the University of Exeter, highlights that algae could be part of a safe and sustainable food future. With increasing interest in non-animal and sustainable alternatives for protein, due to ethical and environmental reasons, algae are emerging as a promising source of novel protein.

Algae vs. Animal Proteins: A Comparative Analysis

Proteins rich in essential amino acids can stimulate muscle protein synthesis, a process measurable in the laboratory. Animal protein sources have been effective in stimulating muscle protein synthesis both at rest and after exercise. However, given the growing ethical and environmental concerns associated with the production of animal proteins, algae, grown under controlled conditions, emerge as a promising alternative. Spirulina and chlorella, two of the most accessible algae on the market, are rich in micronutrients and proteins.

A Pioneering Study in Humans

To explore this alternative, researchers at the University of Exeter conducted a double-blind trial with 36 healthy young adults. After resistance exercise, participants consumed a drink with 25 grams of protein derived from mycoprotein (fungi), spirulina or chlorella. Blood and skeletal muscle samples were collected to evaluate myofibrillar protein synthesis at rest and postexercise.

Significant Results

Protein ingestion increased blood amino acid concentrations, being faster and higher with spirulina compared to mycoprotein and chlorella. Furthermore, myofibrillar protein synthesis increased in tissues, both at rest and during exercise, with no significant differences between groups and with higher rates in exercised muscles.

Future Implications and Continued Research

This study is the first to demonstrate that ingestion of spirulina or chlorella significantly stimulates myofibrillar protein synthesis in resting and exercised muscles, equivalent to high-quality non-animal derived proteins. Lucy Rogers and Professor Leigh Breen of the University of Birmingham, in an accompanying commentary, highlight the usefulness of these findings and suggest future research in diverse populations, such as older adults.

Via exeter.ac.uk

More information: www.sciencedirect.com

