First stunt at the African Cup: Cape Verde surprises Ghana of Denis Odoi and Joseph Paintsil

#stunt #African #Cup #Cape #Verde #surprises #Ghana #Denis #Odoi #Joseph #Paintsil

Denis Odoi’s Ghana started the African Cup on a false note. They suffered a dramatic defeat against Cape Verde after conceding a goal in extra time (2-1). Earlier in the day, Nigeria and Egypt were also unable to win.

Cape Verde has provided the first real stunt of the Africa Cup. They took the lead early in the match after a rebound from Jamiro Monteiro and Ghana saw Majeed Ashimeru’s (Anderlecht) equalizer disallowed by the VAR.

Ghana was able to equalize after half-time thanks to Alexander Djiku. The equalizer gave Denis Odoi and his teammates courage and Joseph Paintsil (Racing Genk) just missed the 2-1.

In extra time the sky fell on the heads of the Ghanaians. Mistakes in defense were punished by Garry Rodrigues. His goal caused a frenzied scene as he celebrated the victory with the fans in the stands.

Salah must save Egypt from defeat

Earlier today in group B, record champion Egypt avoided an embarrassment against Mozambique. Liverpool trendsetter Mohamed Salah asserted himself after two minutes with an assist for Mostafa Mohamed, but Mozambique went up and over the Egyptians in three minutes through Witi (55′) and Clesio Bauque (58′) in the second half.

Deep into extra time, Salah saved the honor of the seven-time champion. Ex-Anderlecht striker Trezeguet was substituted just after the hour, while Ostend midfielder Alfons Amade stayed between the lines for ninety minutes at Mozambique.

Nigeria also cannot win its opening match

Nigeria was unable to end its first match at the Africa Cup with a victory on Sunday. The Nigerians, who are one of the top favorites in Ivory Coast, were stuck in a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

Ex-Charleroi striker Victor Osimhen erased Iban Salvador’s opening goal for Nigeria, but the top favorite forgot to continue with that momentum.

Antwerp midfielder Alhassan Yusuf was given a starting spot, but, like Moses Simon (ex-Ghent), was substituted with twenty minutes left on the clock. Paul Onuachu (ex-Genk) came on in injury time, Club midfielder Raphael Onyedika did not play at all.

Africa Cup of Nations 2023: group stage

results group A Ivory Coast Guinea-Bissau 2-0 Nigeria Equatorial Guinea 1-1 Equatorial Guinea Guinea-Bissau 18/01 Ivory Coast Nigeria 18/01 Equatorial Guinea Ivory Coast 22/01 Guinea-Bissau Nigeria 22/01 standings in group A M W G V +/- pts 1. Ivory Coast 1 1 0 0 2-0 3 2. Equatorial Guinea 1 0 1 0 1-1 1 3. Nigeria 1 0 1 0 1-1 1 4. Guinea-Bissau 1 0 0 1 0-2 0 results group B Egypt Mozambique 2-2 Ghana Cape Verde 1-2 Egypt Ghana 18/01 Cape Verde Mozambique 19/01 Mozambique Ghana 22/01 Cape Verde Egypt 22/01 standings in group B M W G V +/- pts 1. Cape Verde 1 1 0 0 2-1 3 2 Mozambique 1 0 1 0 2-2 1 3. Egypt 1 0 1 0 2-2 1 4. Ghana 1 0 0 1 1-2 0 program group C Senegal Gambia 15/01 Cameroon Guinea 15/01 Senegal Cameroon 19/01 Guinea Gambia 19/01 Guinea Senegal 23/01 Gambia Cameroon 23/01 standings in group C M W G V +/- pts 1. Gambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 program group D Algeria Angola 15/01 Burkina Faso Mauritania 16/01 Algeria Burkina Faso 20/01 Mauritania Angola 20/01 Angola Burkina Faso 23/01 Mauritania Algeria 23/01 standings in group D M W G V + /- pts 1. Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Angola 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 program group E Tunisia Namibia 16/01 Mali South -Africa 16/01 Tunisia Mali 20/01 South Africa Namibia 21/01 South Africa Tunisia 24/01 Namibia Mali 24/01 standings in group E M W G V +/- pts 1. Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 program group F Morocco Tanzania 17/01 DR Congo Zambia 17/01 Morocco DR Congo 21/01 Zambia Tanzania 21/01 Tanzania DR Congo 24/01 Zambia Morocco 24/01 standings in group F M W G V +/- pts 1. DR Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0

The top 2 and the best four numbers 3 from the 6 groups advance to the 1/8th finals.