First test gallop against Kufstein

Juniors opponents at the start

FC Kufstein currently plays in the Regionalliga West and is therefore also a competitor of the SCRA Juniors. On the second matchday, the Tyroleans, who are currently eleventh in the table, drew 1-1 with our second team. In the league, the Oberinntalers recently suffered five defeats in a row. The restart in the RL will follow in mid-March, again against the Juniors from Rheindorf. In addition to head coach Joachim Standfest, assistant coach Louis Mahop will also keep a close eye on the opponent.

Game in live stream

The last duel between the two first teams dates back to 2019: Back then, the SCRA celebrated a clear 6-1 away win in the ÖFB Cup despite Jan Zwischenbrugger being excluded early. All fans can watch the live stream to see whether the game on Saturday will be similarly successful. As always, SCRA TV broadcasts live on YouTube.

Of course, we would also be happy if you followed the game directly on site. The ball will roll on the artificial turf pitch from 2 p.m.