First test gallop against Kufstein

#test #gallop #Kufstein

Juniors opponents at the start

FC Kufstein currently plays in the Regionalliga West and is therefore also a competitor of the SCRA Juniors. On the second matchday, the Tyroleans, who are currently eleventh in the table, drew 1-1 with our second team. In the league, the Oberinntalers recently suffered five defeats in a row. The restart in the RL will follow in mid-March, again against the Juniors from Rheindorf. In addition to head coach Joachim Standfest, assistant coach Louis Mahop will also keep a close eye on the opponent.

Game in live stream

The last duel between the two first teams dates back to 2019: Back then, the SCRA celebrated a clear 6-1 away win in the ÖFB Cup despite Jan Zwischenbrugger being excluded early. All fans can watch the live stream to see whether the game on Saturday will be similarly successful. As always, SCRA TV broadcasts live on YouTube.

Of course, we would also be happy if you followed the game directly on site. The ball will roll on the artificial turf pitch from 2 p.m.

Also Read:  Houston prospect WILL REINFORCE Yadier Molina's team

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

IMAGE: Bells, fire and a human chain. A memorial procession honored the victims of the shooting at the Faculty of Philosophy
IMAGE: Bells, fire and a human chain. A memorial procession honored the victims of the shooting at the Faculty of Philosophy
Posted on
Index – Abroad – An extraordinary meeting was called by the head of NATO due to the events in Ukraine
Index – Abroad – An extraordinary meeting was called by the head of NATO due to the events in Ukraine
Posted on
“The end of zero VAT will put pressure on family budgets”, says APED
“The end of zero VAT will put pressure on family budgets”, says APED
Posted on
Warned via WhatsApp about a call from 06-41216011? This is a fake message – Radar
Warned via WhatsApp about a call from 06-41216011? This is a fake message – Radar
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News