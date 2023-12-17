First tractors arrived in Berlin

#tractors #arrived #Berlin

Thousands of farmers from all over Germany are rolling towards Berlin to demonstrate against the traffic light policy in Berlin on Monday. Farmers President Joachim Rukwied announced “fierce resistance”. They want to paralyze traffic in Berlin with a tractor convoy. The first farmers arrived in Berlin with their agricultural machinery on Sunday evening, reports RBB. The Berlin police expect at least 3,000 participants. The rally is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 18th Square at the Brandenburg Gate.

As it became known on Sunday, Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) also wants to take part in the large demonstration and give a speech. This was reported by the Bild newspaper on Sunday, citing Özdemir’s ministry.

With the rally, the German Farmers’ Association (DBV) wants to demonstrate against the planned cancellation of the agricultural diesel subsidy and the vehicle tax exemption. Özdemir himself had criticized the planned cuts as “problematic”. The FDP parliamentary group announced on Sunday a veto against the heavy burden on farmers. The protests are also getting louder from within the Union. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) posted a post on the online platform

Tomorrow there is a big demonstration by the farmers’ association in Berlin. We stand behind our farmers and reject the tax increases and one-sided burdens on our farmers. #farmersassociation #too much is too much pic.twitter.com/PVJ5gugW4d — Markus Söder (@Markus_Soeder) December 17, 2023

The planned cuts are part of the federal government’s budget consolidation following the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling. DBV President Joachim Rukwied called on the traffic light coalition to withdraw its plans for the cuts. Otherwise, agriculture in Germany would have no future.

Farmers protest in Berlin: “Too much is too much! It’s over now!”

About the protest action under the motto “Too much is too much! Now it’s over!” the farmers’ association expects that the farmers will show their dissatisfaction with a large number of tractors. Several state farmers’ associations want to travel to the capital with buses, car and tractor parades. Videos had already been published on social networks on Sunday showing long convoys in Lower Saxony and Bavaria.

The Brandenburg State Farmers’ Association also wants to take part. “Our government wants to do the math without the farmers. We won’t put up with that!” writes the association on Platform X.

“Traffic lights go home” as the motto on tractors that are lined up for #FarmersProtest #FarmerDemonstration roll into Berlin #B1812 @rbb24 pic.twitter.com/NwgEOnRHt7 — Olaf Sundermeyer (@O_Sundermeyer) December 17, 2023

FDP parliamentary group announces veto against heavy burden on farmers

The FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag announced on Sunday that it would veto the traffic light leaders’ plans to abolish tax breaks for farmers. “The FDP parliamentary group does not consider the heavy burden on agricultural businesses to be acceptable,” said FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr to the German Press Agency in Berlin. He added: “Too often people talk about supposedly climate-damaging subsidies without looking at the social and economic consequences of abolishing them.”

“Above all, our farmers need fair competitive conditions compared to other European countries,” demanded Dürr. “That is exactly what would be at risk if the plans were implemented.” Finance Minister Christian Lindner has “already promised that he can present alternatives to the government if the coalition partners agree.” The FDP leader told the Germany editorial network: “To be clear, I am not a fan of the burden on agricultural businesses.” That is why we will have to talk to each other in the government and coalition. “I am open to alternatives,” he emphasized.

Protests against the federal government’s planned abolition of tax breaks for agricultural diesel are also becoming louder in the Union. “The traffic lights are losing the last spark of trust in the agricultural and food industry in Germany,” said deputy CDU chairwoman Silvia Breher. The chairwoman of the Union’s economic wing, Gitta Connemann, warned that no field could be cultivated without diesel: “A cost explosion is inevitable.”