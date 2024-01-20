First Turkish astronaut welcomed into space – Turkish Media

#Turkish #astronaut #welcomed #space #Turkish #Media

Jan 20, 2024

Turkey’s very first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, was welcomed into space on Saturday together with his three international colleagues in space on the International Space Station (ISS).

The station’s seven-person crew met the four-person Axiom Mission 3 astronauts: Alper Gezeravı, Michael Lopez-Alegria (Spain), Walter Villadei (Italy) and Marcus Wandt (Sweden).

The mission launched Thursday afternoon from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This happened with a Falcon 9 rocket from the private space exploration company SpaceX.

The four men will conduct more than thirty scientific investigations during their fourteen-day stay.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for human spaceflight with the third private mission allowing many more countries to participate in the scientific research and technology development we do aboard this orbiting laboratory,” ISS stated Commander Andreas Mogensen during the ceremony.

“We have doubled the number of nationalities on board the space station, from four to eight, which I think is a great testament to the international cooperation that underpins this beautiful space station.”

Gezeravci of Turkey said he was pleased to represent his country and looked forward to contributing to scientific and research efforts. He expressed his gratitude to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, all the heroes who died for Turkey, the state and the nation, for being given the opportunity to enter space.

Lopez-Alegria, the leader of the Ax-3 mission, commented: “This is truly a symbol of how Axiom is working with NASA and other partners to expand human access to low Earth orbit.”

“There are so many nationalities represented on board. This is really symbolic of what we are trying to do to open it up not only to other countries, but also to individuals and researchers,” he added.

Pilot Villadei said it was great to be on the ISS and see how international cooperation led to the creation of this outpost.

Crew member Wandt said it was amazing to fly and rotate around the Earth for 36 hours.

