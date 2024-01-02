First vacuum and mopping robot with steam cleaning: Samsung unveils Bespoke Jet Bot Combo

#vacuum #mopping #robot #steam #cleaning #Samsung #unveils #Bespoke #Jet #Bot #Combo

Samsung has introduced the first robot vacuum cleaner that can remove dried stains using steam. (Image: Samsung)

Even stubborn, dried-on stains shouldn’t be a problem for the new Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo, because the robot is the first of its kind to be capable of steam cleaning. AI helps the robot vacuum detect stains that require the use of steam.

In advance of the CES, Samsung presented the successor to the Jet Bot AI+ (approx. 880 euros on Amazon), and announced some exciting features that no other vacuum and mopping robot can offer. The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo is not only the first robot from Samsung to both vacuum and mop floors, it is also the first vacuum robot on the market that can also steam clean floors.

When the camera, combined with artificial intelligence, detects dried stains, the robot returns to the base station where the mopping pads are sprayed with hot steam to more effectively remove the stains using the heat and moisture. Once the floors have been cleaned, the mopping pads can be cleaned using this hot steam, which is intended to prevent any odors from developing. The base station then dries the mopping pads with hot air so that the robot is ready for use again immediately.

As soon as the robot recognizes carpet, it uses artificial intelligence to decide whether it is enough to lift the mopping pads or, in the case of long-haired carpets, whether a trip to the base station is required, where the pads are automatically removed in order to vacuum the carpet. The AI ​​object recognition is said to have been further improved, allowing the robot to recognize even more different types of obstacles and navigate through apartments more elegantly. Samsung has not yet confirmed details about the price and availability of the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo, more information will be revealed at CES.

Hannes Brecher – Senior Tech Writer – 14062 articles published on Notebookcheck since 2018

I have been writing for various publications in the technology sector since 2009 until I joined the Notebookcheck news editorial team in 2018. Since then, I have combined my many years of experience in notebooks and smartphones with my lifelong passion for technology to inform our readers about new developments on the market. My design background as an art director of an advertising agency also allows me deep insights into the peculiarities of this industry.

