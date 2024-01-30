Fishing boat sank in Izmir: 3 dead, 2 missing!

#Fishing #boat #sank #Izmir #dead #missing

İzmir‘in sewn A terrible incident occurred around 02:00 off the coast of Salihleraltı district.

Allegedly, the fishing boat, which was claimed to have set out to sea to fish, sank for an unknown reason. According to initial findings, 8 of the 10 people on the boat were found, while 2 were missing.

It was reported that 3 of the 8 people found died and search and rescue efforts were continuing for two people.

On a boat going out to sea to fish Oğuz İrgit, İsmet Akdağ, Orhan Pancar, Alican Ateş, Arda Kuzu, Mehmet Kurunaz, İbrahim Erdem, Muhammet Kulak, Gökhan Çakır ve Medina KaradumanIt was learned that .

3 PEOPLE LOST THEIR LIVES!

On the other hand, it was learned that Oğuz İrgit, İsmet Akdağ and Orhan Pancar, who were on the sinking boat, lost their lives, and it was stated that search efforts continued for Medine Karaduman and Gökhan Çakır.

Upon notification of the situation, it was reported that Coast Guard Command teams carried out search and rescue operations in the region with 3 boats and 1 helicopter.

Also Read:  Felt in Izmir and surrounding provinces

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Violation of discipline was costly. State officials went on vacation instead of training, the inspection estimated the bill at almost half a million – Domestic – News
Violation of discipline was costly. State officials went on vacation instead of training, the inspection estimated the bill at almost half a million – Domestic – News
Posted on
INSCOP Poll: How would Romanians vote if there were European Parliament elections on Sunday? PSD – 29.5%, PNL – 18.8%, AUR – 18.4% / What score would the united Right alliance get
INSCOP Poll: How would Romanians vote if there were European Parliament elections on Sunday? PSD – 29.5%, PNL – 18.8%, AUR – 18.4% / What score would the united Right alliance get
Posted on
Palacios without mercy with Colo Colo: “It is impossible to say no to Boca”
Palacios without mercy with Colo Colo: “It is impossible to say no to Boca”
Posted on
Closed toilet lids do not stop viruses
Closed toilet lids do not stop viruses
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News