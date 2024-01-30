Fishing boat sank in Izmir: 3 dead, 2 missing!

#Fishing #boat #sank #Izmir #dead #missing

İzmir‘in sewn A terrible incident occurred around 02:00 off the coast of Salihleraltı district.

Allegedly, the fishing boat, which was claimed to have set out to sea to fish, sank for an unknown reason. According to initial findings, 8 of the 10 people on the boat were found, while 2 were missing.

It was reported that 3 of the 8 people found died and search and rescue efforts were continuing for two people.

On a boat going out to sea to fish Oğuz İrgit, İsmet Akdağ, Orhan Pancar, Alican Ateş, Arda Kuzu, Mehmet Kurunaz, İbrahim Erdem, Muhammet Kulak, Gökhan Çakır ve Medina KaradumanIt was learned that .

3 PEOPLE LOST THEIR LIVES!

On the other hand, it was learned that Oğuz İrgit, İsmet Akdağ and Orhan Pancar, who were on the sinking boat, lost their lives, and it was stated that search efforts continued for Medine Karaduman and Gökhan Çakır.

Upon notification of the situation, it was reported that Coast Guard Command teams carried out search and rescue operations in the region with 3 boats and 1 helicopter.