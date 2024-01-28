FISHING INDUSTRY – Transparency as a backdrop

Fishing provides more than 200,000 direct jobs for the country.

Madagascar has just released its first report on fisheries transparency. This initiative aims to go far in the transparency of the management of its blue economy.

A wind of change is blowing across the fishing and blue economy sector. Indeed, it is a giant step that the country has just taken in the fight against overfishing, illegal fishing and other scourges. These phenomena which undermine fishing in coastal countries with more or less large maritime space. The Big Island is following suit towards greater transparency in the management of its blue economy. It is releasing its first report on Fisheries Transparency (FiTi), a global partnership that seeks to increase transparency and participation for more sustainable management of marine fisheries. The country’s participation in this initiative demonstrates political will to go further in transparency and the fight against corruption.

“This is a major step towards preserving, managing and developing sustainable fisheries for future generations. There are many other countries that have not yet joined this initiative, although Madagascar has been on this path for several years. The Big Island wanted to show its commitment to making its population aware of how to manage its fishery resources,” says a source from the Ministry of Fisheries and the Blue Economy.

Collective work

The Big Island has become the third country in the Indian Ocean to participate in the fisheries transparency initiative. The challenge is also to open the sector to other possibilities, through governance and the purification of supply chains. “Both the instrument par excellence in the fight against corruption and reprehensible practices, transparency opens the way to the decompartmentalization of the sector and to better attractiveness of the different activities carried out throughout the value chain and which can prove profitable », evokes Mahatante Tsimanaoraty Paubert, Minister of Fisheries and the Blue Economy in the preface to the FiTi report.

In this report, data on the fishing sector in the country will be updated each year for more details. And this is only justice done because researchers, fishing companies and taxpayers will have a database at their fingertips and a dashboard to no longer navigate by sight when it comes to blue economy. “It is a collective work, the public as well as the private sector contributed to the preparation and publication of this report which marks the beginning of a long march of permanent improvement of the transparency of information relating to fishing in Madagascar, and, therefore, gradually strengthens the governance of this strategic sector,” says Narindra Helinoro Sylviane Raharison, President of the National Multi-Stakeholder Group. This is the group that developed this report and is made up of a dozen members from government, the private sector and civil society. This report will also serve as a beacon for more effective ways of collecting data with a view to continually improving its quality. With its potential, the blue economy plays a crucial role in the country’s development. Indeed, fishing generates more than 800 million dollars for the country, thus contributing to 6% of its gross domestic product.

Itamara Randriamamonji