Fit Kids Fit Family | MedPark Hospital

Your child will grow up to be a strong adult in the future. It must start with parents who are healthy.
Able to take care of the baby fully Good health for the whole family
Health checkup package
– Male health check, 38 items
– Female health check 41 items
Platinum Checkup health checkup package
annual health check It is a test to promote health in all genders and ages. and is a test for detecting potential risks to the body. If abnormalities are detected, they can be prevented and treated in a timely manner. Detected quickly, treated quickly, the chance of recovery will be greater.
Make sure to check your health regularly. To recognize health trends that may occur in the future and help promote good health. Check your health from today as well.
Platinum Checkup health checkup package for men and women
• For men, 38 checklist items (including EST)
Price 26,460 baht (from 50,250 baht)
• For women, 41 checklist items (including EST, Thin Prep + HPV + Digital Mammogram with Ultrasound)
Price 33,469 baht (from 63,350 baht)
Visitors should abstain from food and drink for at least 8 – 12 hours.
Colonoscopy package to detect colon and rectal cancer
Price 21,000 baht (from 31,080 baht)
Colon cancer…can be prevented By detecting cancer through endoscopy of the gastrointestinal tract, colon and rectum. Colon cancer is considered the third disease of all cancers that causes death in Thai people. Therefore, it is recommended to begin screening for colon cancer in people aged 45-50 years and above, without having to have abnormal symptoms.
Notice any unusual symptoms. that should receive an endoscopy
- Regular bowel movements such as constipation and diarrhea.
- Passing stool with blood in it It may be bright red or dark.
- When straining to defecate, there are polyps protruding from the anus and bleeding.
- Bloating, flatulence, or abdominal pain.
- When felt, there is a lump in the stomach, weight loss, paleness, fatigue.
advice : People aged 50 years and over should have a rectal exam. by endoscopy every 3-5 years
Package to check for plaque in the coronary arteries using a computerized x-ray machine (CT Scan)
Price 3,900 baht (from 7,650 baht)
“Heart” is an important organ. Screening to determine risk of coronary heart disease Helps us plan self-care to prevent disease. Examination of plaque in the coronary arteries using a computerized tomography (CT) scan helps to more accurately assess the risk of sudden heart attack in the future.
Measuring the amount of plaque buildup in the coronary arteries Using a computerized tomography (CT-Scan) machine, it has the ability to measure the amount of calculus that has accumulated in the coronary arteries. It is counted as a score (Coronary Calcium Score) if the coronary artery calcification score is high. This means that there is a large accumulation of plaque in the coronary arteries.
Who should be checked?
- People with a family history of coronary artery disease
- Men aged 40 years and over
- Women aged 50 years and older or postmenopausal
- People with high blood pressure
- People with diabetes
- People with abdominal obesity
- People with high blood fat
- smoker
advice
In case you have a congenital disease or have medicines that need to be used regularly Please notify the doctor and staff before undergoing the examination.
Cervical cancer screening package (Thin Prep + HPV DNA + Ultrasound)
Price 6,460 baht (from 9,100 baht)
Most cervical cancers are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), which is often sexually transmitted. When the body is exposed to HPV, it can cause the cells in the cervix to become abnormal and eventually turn into cancer cells. Therefore, cervical cancer screening and HPV virus testing can help assess the risk of developing cervical cancer.
Who should be screened for cervical cancer?
- All women aged 21 years and over.
- In cases of age 25 years and above, it is recommended to have an HPV DNA test as well.
- Women who have had sexual intercourse
Preparation before undergoing cervical cancer screening
- You should make an appointment for a checkup when you are not menstruating.
- Do not douche the vagina before the examination.
- Do not use vaginal suppositories, creams, or spermicides in the vagina 48 hours before the test.
Checklist in the package
- Cervical cancer screening using Thin Prep
- Check for cancer-causing HPV strains (HPV DNA).
- Vaginal ultrasound examination (Transvaginal Ultrasound)
Breast cancer screening package using 3D Digital Mammogram and Ultrasound.
Price 5,200 baht (from 8,800 baht)
Currently, breast cancer is the number one cause of death among women around the world, including Thailand. The treatment is most effective when the cancer is detected at an early stage. In women aged 35 years and over, it is recommended to have a breast cancer screening every year.
Who should have a 3D Digital Mammogram and Ultrasound examination?
- People with a history of certain types of breast disease
- People with a history of tumors or cysts
- People with a family history of cancer
- Those who had their first child when they were over 30 years old or who do not have children
- People who take female hormones or have been taking birth control pills for a long time.
In-depth eye health examination package
Price 4,275 baht (from 5,830 baht)
In-depth eye health check It is an examination of abnormalities in order to detect eye diseases. With a thorough examination using powerful tools and technology. Optic nerve analyzer and monitor center Machine for analyzing cross-sectional images of the cornea and the anterior chamber of the eye with the High-resolution Swept-source system.
Checklist in the package
- Measure vision level (Visual Acuity)
- Measure nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism with an automatic machine (Auto Refraction).
- Measure intraocular pressure (Tonometry)
- Corneal thickness measurement (CCT: Central Corneal Thickness)
- Check for color blindness (Color Vision)
- Eye examination through a microscope by an ophthalmologist (Eye Examination with Slit Lamp Biomicroscopy)
- Fundus Photography by Ultra-widefield Digital Retinal Camera (CLARUS)
- Analyze cross-sectional images of the cornea and the front of the eye (Anterior Segment Optical Coherence Tomography).
- Cross-sectional image analysis of the optic nerve Thickness of optic nerve cells and macula (Optic Nerve Head and Macula Optical Coherence Tomography)
Recommendations
Suitable for those aged 18 years and over and should be accompanied by a relative. This is because in some cases it is necessary to dilate the pupils for further analysis. The service recipient will not be able to drive himself home.
Eye examination package for children
Price 2,250 baht (from 2,980 baht)
Children’s eye health screening The objective is to detect eye abnormalities in children. Including risk factors that may interfere with children’s visual development. If not treated promptly, it may result in permanent vision impairment in the future.
Pediatric ophthalmologists therefore recommend eye health screening for all children aged 4-14 years and over. Even though there are no abnormalities in the eyes And there should be regular continuous examinations, at least every 1-2 years, as appropriate for each age group.
Children’s dental health check-up package with fluoride coating
Price 1,450 baht (from 1,750 baht)
Keep your milk teeth strong. To create a bright smile Help your baby eat well for proper growth and development. Can pronounce beautifully Strengthen personality and confidence with children’s dental health check-up package Dental Center MedPark Hospital is safe with a specially designed ventilation system to prevent infection.
Pediatric dentists can help with oral health examinations and care for primary teeth. Ready to give advice on how to care for cleaning teeth and have a good attitude towards dentistry. For good dental health Prevent baby teeth from decay and prepare for beautiful permanent teeth to emerge.
1 tooth implant package
Price 75,000 baht (from 85,450 baht)
Dental implants (Astra Tech) by a specialized dentist who has expertise in dental implant treatment. Manufactured with titanium material and European standard production technology, beautiful smile, increased confidence and helps to chew better Suitable for those who wish to receive treatment by inserting dental implants. To replace natural teeth that have become damaged due to tooth decay, gum disease, or accidents.
Suitable for those who wish to receive dental implant treatment to replace natural teeth that have become damaged due to tooth decay, gum disease, or accidents. By making the teeth look as natural as possible
Individual dental health care package
Price 3,555 baht (from 4,750 baht)
“Because each person’s mouth is different. Therefore, treatment must be designed in your own style.”
By simulating the image of your teeth within minutes. The iTero Element 5D Plus scanner uses 3D scanning technology to find the cause of dental health problems. With a team of dentists giving advice To take care of your oral health in a way just for you.
Inspection details
- Display 3D simulation images with the intraoral scanner “iTero Element”
– Able to clearly record images of tooth shape, tooth color, tooth arrangement, and bite in every dimension.
– Able to examine tooth decay in detail Especially on the interdental side of every tooth. spokes that cannot be seen with the naked eye
- Teach how to brush your teeth in a personalized way Because each person has different tooth structure and oral health problems.
- Diet advice Change your behavior for good gums and teeth health.
