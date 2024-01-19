Fitness guru Richard Simmons angry about possible film about his life | Backbiting

By our entertainment editors

Jan 19, 2024 at 9:51 AM Update: 15 minutes ago

Richard Simmons is angry because there are plans to make a film about his life. The 75-year-old fitness guru writes this down X.

“You may have heard they want to make a movie about me with Pauly Shore,” Simmons wrote. “I never gave my consent for this film. So don’t believe everything you read.”

“I just try to live a quiet life,” the American continues. Simmons became popular in the 1980s and 1990s with his fitness videos and weight loss tips. He has been living a secluded life for more than a decade now.

It is according to entertainment site TMZ only the second time in ten years that Simmons has made himself heard.

Beeld: Getty Images

