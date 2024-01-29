Five asteroids are hurtling toward Earth at the same time, one the size of a stadium

#asteroids #hurtling #Earth #time #size #stadium

NASA has issued an important warning after five asteroids will soon approach our planet.

Our picture is an illustration/Photo: Pixabay

The first asteroid, named 2008 OS7, will approach us on Friday, February 2nd. Based on preliminary data, its diameter will be approximately 271 meters and it will travel a distance of approximately 2.8 million kilometers. Although there is no danger of impact, the distance is still close enough for NASA to keep an eye on it. Not to mention that this dangerous asteroid has the dimensions of a stadium.

On Sunday, February 4th, an asteroid as big as a building will arrive. The AU4 space rock has a size of 79 meters. In light of this, it is good to know that the closest point it will reach will be approximately 6.3 million kilometers from our planet.

Then on Tuesday, 2007 EG is expected to pass a little closer, at a distance of about 6.1 million kilometers. In terms of the size of the asteroid, it is the size of an airplane.

The closest asteroid to us will be on Thursday, February 8. According to NASA’s description, asteroid 2024 BY is about the size of a house and will come within 2.4 million kilometers of Earth. Another airplane-sized asteroid, 2003 BM4, will arrive on the same day, with a diameter of about 36 meters and a distance of about 3.2 million kilometers.

Although there is no risk of impact this time, its distance is still close enough to be listed on NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Asteroid Watch website, which tracks the movements of the next five asteroids.

(VIA)