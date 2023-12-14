Five bandits rob a doctor

The room has been turned upside down by the criminals

The gendarmerie is looking for five bandits who attacked a doctor and his family in Ambalafary Andohanilakaka. An employee was stabbed to death.

This is the umpteenth armed robbery aggravated with murder, in the commune of Andohanilakaka, in the district of Ihosy. Five bandits invaded a doctor’s home to rob, attack the doctor’s family members, and then kill an employee. It was Tuesday evening, in the Ambalafary district.

The head of the family works at the Lutheran Hospital in the Sapphire City. That evening, around 8 p.m., his family and an employee were having dinner when the gang, equipped with rifles and bladed weapons, burst into his house.

Fire

Once inside, the criminals aimed their cannons and stuck their sharp blades on the petrified family members. They demanded money from them. Their victims responded that they did not have any. Which didn’t please them. They then turned the room upside down.

The burglars searched the house, but they couldn’t find a single penny. They then forced the doctor’s son to give them the contents of the hospital fund. At gunpoint, he had to give them 128,000 ariary.

The attackers picked up four phones which they spotted on a table. The employee suddenly began to resist them. He ended up receiving a stab wound to the right side of his stomach. “He lost his life. He was around 35 years old. He came from Ikongo and had lived with the doctor for a long time. He, in fact, has a career and the thirty-year-old worked there,” says the gendarmerie.

The doctor was attacked in the head. In possession of the loot, the murderers fled towards the East. A little further from the village, they fired at least three shots to discourage those who wanted to pursue them.

The police were informed of the attack thirty minutes later. They rushed to the aid of the victims. “The doctor has already received the necessary treatment. A pursuit was initiated with the fokonolona after the body of the deceased was observed,” explain civilian sources.

The commander of the Ihorombe group plans to go to Andohanilakaka to coordinate the search and launch an operation for the end of the year.

Embroidery Leonard

