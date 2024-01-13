Five black years for justice. How the binomial Iohannis – Gorghiu executed Dragnea’s plan

#black #years #justice #binomial #Iohannis #Gorghiu #executed #Dragneas #plan

Protected by the bought silence of the televisions, the president Klaus Iohannis and the minister Alina Gorghiu gave justice a last blow. They appointed two controversial prosecutors who are supposed to handle the anti-corruption fight and the investigation of corrupt magistrates. Under the permissive eyes of the EU and with an anesthetized society, Iohannis ends a black five-year period for justice. An increasingly criminal-friendly justice system, where chief prosecutors are silent when escapees are amnestied by law, and big sharks are helped by judges promoted for their services.

A judicial blitzkrieg. This is what Thursday’s operation looks like, when Minister Alina Gorghiu (PNL) proposed at noon, and Iohannis (PNL) signed in the evening the appointment of prosecutors Mihaiela Iorga Moraru as head of the Anti-corruption Section of the DNA and of Iulian Remus Popa as head of The Criminal Investigation Section of the General Prosecutor’s Office. The operation on the PNL line passed in complete silence, the mainstream press being anesthetized by the money paid by the parties.

Both prosecutors had negative opinions from the CSM, given with clear votes: 5-1. But both minister Alina Gorghiu and president Iohannis went over the advisory opinion. Just like in 2019, when Iohannis appointed the heads of prosecutors’ offices proposed by Minister Predoiu (also PNL) despite the negative opinion of the CSM. A few months later, Iohannis did not know how to get Giorgiana Hosu to resign as head of DIICOT, and the record of the prosecutors appointed by Iohannis – Hosu and Gabriela Scutea – was catastrophic.

The appointment of the two prosecutors to key positions is a clear signal for the system: the era of competent and independent prosecutors is definitely over, the time of obedient ones with a political agenda has come.

Mihaiela Iorga Moraru spent the last years at the SIIJ special section, where she handled the case of Sorina Săcărin, the adopted girl, a case considered abusive and finally closed. At the SIIJ, Iorga Moraru did not leave behind any significant file, but he stood out by participating in the wedding of CCR judge Gheorghe Stan zis Geani, a wedding that gathered all the anti-reformist flower of the judiciary. She would deal with the anti-corruption fight in the DNA.

The case of prosecutor Remus Popa is equally relevant. He will directly coordinate the investigation of corrupt magistrates, although he has almost zero experience in criminal prosecution. However, he stood out at the CSM interview for his aggressiveness and lack of skills. The opinion given by the CSM resembles an indictment against prosecutor Popa, with two conclusions: incompetent and lacking in sincerity. And with him the line is clear: in 2023, he began to disciplinary investigate the prosecutor Liviu Lascu because he had distributed critical articles of the journalist Ioana Dogioiu on Facebook. Lascu had just opened a file on the purchases made by the SRI. Shortly after, Lascu was beheaded from his position at the DNA.

With these two prosecutors promoted to chief positions, President Iohannis closed the circle. In 2018, he asked Laura Codruța Kovesi to resign from the head of the DNA, after a CCR decision forced her to leave the position. At that time, Iohannis did not make any gesture of defense of the institution attacked by Dragnea, PSD and the coalition of criminal businessmen targeted by Kovesi’s prosecutors. He didn’t have the slightest dignity to publicly thank the former head of DNA and reinstate her in a position that would value her experience.

From Iohannis and PNL followed a series of decisions that confirmed fears that under the mask of reformist and pro-justice discourse a deeply corrupt agenda is hidden. The president had lied to his voters twice: that he was pro-justice and that he was anti-PSD. Both statements were false. Justice is now controlled at the top – prosecutors’ offices and the High Court – by deeply anti-reformist characters with dubious resumes and connections to politicians and the secret services.

After Dragnea’s governments and the former CCR controlled by the PSD dealt blow after blow to the judiciary, Iohannis continued to strike institutions with the help of the PNL: scandalous appointments at the top of the prosecutor’s offices, impeachment of journalists and independent prosecutors, the abuse of the Judicial Inspection and the CSM over the magistrates reformists, corrupt decisions in key cases such as Nicolae Ciucă’s plagiarism.

More: Iohannis himself and the people promoted by him changed the legislation so that the escapers escape criminal cases. “Corruption means poverty, stagnation, contempt for citizens, for the law. Corruption kills. I want a corruption-free Romania (…) The anti-corruption fight must continue until compliance with the law and fairness become normal, until we build a society that no longer tolerates corruption,” said Iohannis in the 2019 election campaign. Five years later, Iohannis and have turned Romania into a country where corruption and tax evasion are not only tolerated, but encouraged from the top of the state.

A country where the judge who freed Nicolae Ciucă from the plagiarism case is not only not penalized, she is promoted, continues to judge and ends up giving a favorable decision to the tycoon Puiu Popoviciu.

In this landscape, DNA still makes a special note, with prosecutors who have opened files in the name of some PSD leaders in the territory. The institutional culture of the DNA, the prosecutor’s office that investigated and obtained convictions for party leaders, ministers and heads of large institutions, seems to endure, we’ll see for how long.

At the end of his term, Iohannis leaves behind an almost destroyed judiciary as a result of his political complicity. And, as stable as Romania looks from the outside, the rule of law and the rule of law are actually as fragile. Iohannis is appreciated in the EU and the USA, rightfully so, because he kept Romania on the right line in the big strategic files, such as Ukraine. But at what a huge cost: he brought PSD back to power, promoted only weak or downright corrupt magistrates, created and patronized a political coalition that bribes the press and destroys any public debate. In short, it weakened democratic mechanisms and the rule of law, under the pretext of the need for stability.

A country where the mafia seems comfortably seated at the head of justice.