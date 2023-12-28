Five breakthrough discoveries in immunology in 2023

#breakthrough #discoveries #immunology

In a clinical study, the average survival time of patients with advanced bladder cancer increased from around 16 to 30 months. This study is the biggest scientific breakthrough in the treatment of advanced bladder cancer in the last 40 years, says Eila Skinner, a cancer researcher from Stanford University, to the specialist magazine Nature. The patients in the study didn’t just receive Padvec. They were also given a so-called checkpoint inhibitor, which encourages the body’s own immune cells (T cells) to attack and destroy tumor cells.

Despite all the hope that such immunotherapy for cancer rightly arouses, there are always setbacks. Some immunotherapies do not work at all in some patient groups. Others cause serious side effects, for example because the immune system overreacts or because the therapy itself triggers cancer.

The more complex the therapies, the more complex the possible undesirable effects. After all, when it comes to the body’s defenses, we are dealing with a highly complex, highly regulated organ that normally provides the body with vital services, but can also destroy it if it is miscontrolled.

III. Vaccination of pregnant women protects newborns against the RS virus

A vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has been approved in the USA and Europe since August 2023 and is intended to immunize pregnant women. The antibodies that the mother’s immune system produces as a result of vaccination against the viral envelope cross the placenta and enter the child’s organism.

As a type of passive immunization, the protective proteins can then protect the infant from a serious infection, which is particularly threatening if it comes into contact with RSV in its first weeks of life. Up to three months after birth, a single vaccination of pregnant women reduces the risk of serious illnesses in babies by a good 80 percent. Up to six months after birth it is still almost 70 percent.

Infants and especially premature babies are at high risk of becoming seriously ill. In children, RSV is the most common cause of hospital stays, writes Das Paul Ehrlich Institute. The infection can cause pneumonia and shortness of breath, which can be fatal. In 2019, more than 100,000 young children died worldwide as a result of an RSV infection. The Abrysvo vaccine and another preparation are also approved for the active immunization of women and men aged 60 and over, who can also become seriously ill.