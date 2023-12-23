Five candidates demand reorganization of new elections

Five candidates running for president of the Democratic Republic of Congo issued a joint statement, in the late hours of this Wednesday, 20th, where the five of the nineteen candidates demand the reorganization of the general elections in the DRC.

The signatories of the statement are Floribert Anzuluni, Nkema Lilo, Theodoro Ngoyi, Denis Mukwege and Martin Fayulu, who deny any extension of voting for today, December 21st.

The document from the five competitors says that “the general elections of December 20, 2023 should not continue until Thursday, December 21, 2023”.

The signatories maintain that the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) is unconstitutionally and legally incapable of making such a decision.

Politicians, who oppose the extension of the voting time from one to two days (20 and 21), appeal to the Congolese people, the Government, SADC, the African Union and the international community to demand the reorganization of new elections under conditions that guarantee equality among competitors.

However, in a press release, which the Radio had access, CENI in fact recognizes the delay in the beginning of voting operations in some polling stations in the country, however, that body that oversees the electoral process in the DRC says that, “the polling stations that opened late will operate for 11 hours, on the 21st, therefore, this Thursday, as provided by law, to allow each voter to vote.”

Follow the full coverage of the elections in the DRC, on Rádio , on 103.7 FM for Luanda, and on the portal www.correiokianda.info.

By Queirós Chilúvia, direct from the Democratic Republic of Congo