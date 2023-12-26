Five dead, including a child, and three missing after the devastating fire at the “Dacian Farm” in Tohani, in Prahova. The guesthouse was completely destroyed

#dead #including #child #missing #devastating #fire #Dacian #Farm #Tohani #Prahova #guesthouse #completely #destroyed

Tragic balance after the devastating fire at the “Ferma Dacilor” guesthouse in Tohani village, Prahova county. A child and four adults were taken out lifeless from the building consumed by the flames. Three other people, including two minors, are still being searched for by the fire department. All the missing people were on the first floor of the building. The tourists staying on the ground floor managed to self-evacuate.

UPDATE: The fire that broke out on Tuesday morning at Ferma Dacilor in the village of Tohani has been extinguished, announces the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Prahova. According to the cited source, further work is being done to eliminate the negative effects and the search for possible victims continues.

The toll of the tragedy rose to 5 dead

UPDATE: The number of victims who died as a result of the fire in the Ferma Dacilor guesthouse rises to five, after another adult was taken out charred by the intervention teams.

UPDATE: The toll of the tragedy in Tohani is growing, where a fourth charred victim – an adult – was pulled out of the building consumed by flames.

UPDATE: The leadership of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police has ordered the dispatch of a team of specialists from the National Institute of Forensics, to support the investigation after the fire at the boarding house in Tohani, Prahova county. “Considering the fire on December 26, in Gura Vadului commune, Prahova county, the Information and Public Relations Center is authorized to communicate the following: the management of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police ordered the sending of a team of specialists from the National Institute of Forensics, to support the investigation,” the Romanian Police reported on Tuesday.

Three dead and five missing after the devastating fire at the “Dacian Farm” in Tohani, in Prahova

UPDATE: The number of victims who died as a result of the fire in the Ferma Dacilor boarding house rises to three, after another adult was taken out charred by the intervention teams.

UPDATE: The Ferma Dacilor guesthouse in Tohani in Prahova county, where the devastating fire broke out on Tuesday morning, does not have a fire safety permit, according to ISU Prahova.

UPDATE: 26 people were accommodated in the guesthouse:

18 people self-evacuated, of which 2 people were transported to the hospital with minor burns;

3 victims were recovered dead;

5 people are being searched for in the burnt building.

Two dead, including a child, after the devastating fire in Tohani, in Prahova

UPDATE: Unfortunately, a child and an adult were taken out of the building engulfed in flames, ISU Prahova announces. The Prefect of Prahova County, Virgiliu Nanu, stated that the roof of the building collapsed in its central area, and the fire still smouldered in the area, so access to the area of ​​the ruins is not yet possible.

UPDATE: A 48-year-old woman and a 16-year-old teenager are receiving medical care following the fire that broke out at the “Ferma Dacilor” guesthouse in Tohani. According to the ISU, the two people have burns on their face and upper limbs.

UPDATE: The prefect of Prahova county, Virgiliu Nanu, told News.ro that “the people on the ground floor have evacuated, but nothing is known about the people staying on the upper floor” of the boarding house. According to some sources, eight people – five adults and three children – are missing. Two other people were injured, being transported to the Ploiesti County Emergency Hospital.

Huge fire at a guesthouse in Tohani, the Red Intervention Plan was activated

Dozens of fire trucks, four SMURD ambulances, as well as the county ambulance service, intervened at the scene.

The Red Intervention Plan has been activated and it is not excluded that the support of other forces from the neighboring counties will be needed. “Economic operator fire in Gura Vadului, Tohani village. Right now, work is being done to extinguish a large-scale fire that engulfed an economic operator in Gura Vadului, Tohani village. For the operative management of the event, 10 special vehicles were mobilized to the scene of the event extinguishing, 4 special vehicles for first intervention and command, an ATPVM, 4 SMURD and 3 SAJ ambulances. Starting at 06:29 the Red Intervention Plan was activated. I still do not have clear data regarding the evacuated people or victims. The intervention is in dynamics and I will come back with data along the way,” ISU Prahova said.

The Secretary of State in the MAI, Raed Arafat, states that at this moment they are looking for the people staying on the first floor of the building. According to the head of the DSU, the boarding house is on fire. He specified that the guesthouse consists of a ground floor and an upper floor, with five rooms on the ground floor and six on the upper floor, which were occupied. “The people who can’t be found are those who were upstairs,” said the head of the DSU.

