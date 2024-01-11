Five inducted into the Caribbean Pavilion in 2024

#inducted #Caribbean #Pavilion

The Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (CBPC) announced this Wednesday the name of the five former players who will be inducted into the Special Class for the Hall of Fame of the Caribbean Series Class 2024.

The information was released by the Caribbean Professional Baseball Commissioner, Juan Francisco Puello Herrera, through a press release from the CBPC.

Those elected, by direct vote of an international group of baseball historians, journalists and writers, were the Mexican pitcher Francisco Campos, the Puerto Rican outfielder Jesús “Motorita” Feliciano, the Dominican pitcher Julián Tavárez, the Venezuelan outfielder César Tovar and the pitcher American Odell Jones.

“I feel satisfied with this choice of yours, and for the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation it is very proud to have great names such as César Tovar, Jesús Feliciano, Francisco Campos, Julián Tavárez, and Odell Jones. I saw most of them play, and for me it is an honor to give them this great news…this exaltation means a lot for the CBPC and for Caribbean baseball,” said Dr. Juan Francisco Puello Herrera, Caribbean Professional Baseball Commissioner. .

In the enthronement ceremony itself, scheduled for February 8 in the city of Miami, the Commissioner of the Caribbean will present 3 gold buttons to an equal number of people, whose names will be known in the coming days, who have contributed significantly to the progress and prestige of the Caribbean Confederation and the Caribbean Series.

1st. Choice. – Francisco Campos “Pancho Ponches”

The Mexican pitcher Francisco Campos, known in the baseball world as “Pancho Ponches”, participated in 6 Caribbean Series and was Champion twice, with Tomateros de Culiacán in 2002 and with Venados de Mazatlán in 2005, the year in which he was also elected The player most value.

Precisely in the 2005 Mazatlán Caribbean Series he joined the All Star Team as a Pitcher, after winning 2 games and leading the innings pitched, the won-lost average and the strikeouts.

2nd. Choice. – Jesús “Motorita” Feliciano

For his part, the Puerto Rican Jesús “Motorita” Feliciano, an outfielder recognized for his offensive and defensive qualities, participated in 6 Caribbean Series, 5 of them consecutively, once representing Gigantes de Carolina and Leones de Ponce and, in 2 opportunities, to Indios de Mayagüez and Criollos de Caguas, leaving an offensive average of 326, with 38 hits connected in 32 games.

In the 2010 Caribbean Series he was the leader in hits and average, while in 2012 he was co-leader in doubles. In both events, the Puerto Rican player was a member of the All Star Team as a centerfielder.

3rd. Choice. -Julián Tavárez

Meanwhile, Dominican pitcher Julián Tavárez participated in 8 Caribbean Series. He represented Águilas Cibaeñas 6 times and Tigres del Licey 2 times, becoming Champion 5 times.

With Águilas Cibaeñas he lifted the trophy in 1997, 1998, 2001 and 2007, while with Tigres del Licey he did so in 1994. Winner of 5 games and with a historical WHIP of 1.13, Julián Tavárez was part of the All Star Team in the Series of the Caribbean in 1994 and 1998.

4th. Choice. – César Leonardo Tovar “Cesar Tovar”

From Venezuela César Tovar, who died on July 14, 1994, stood out for his ability to combine offense and defense. Among his four participations in the Caribbean Series, the one in 1970 stands out when he was a member of the Navegantes del Magallanes team that won the first crown for a Venezuelan team, coinciding with the beginning of the so-called second stage of the Caribbean Series, an event in the who also joined the All Star Team as a Center Fielder.

He also represented Tigres de Aragua, Leones del Caracas and Águilas del Zulia.

Tovar, who was also an All Star Team in 1973 as a Right Fielder, exhibits a historical average of 305, with 25 hits, 13 runs scored and 14 RBIs in 20 games played.

5th. Choice. -Odell Jones

Finally, American pitcher Odell Jones saw action in 5 Caribbean Series with teams from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela, representing teams such as Vaqueros de Bayamón, Tiburones de La Guaira, Águilas Cibaeñas and Tigres del Licey, the team with which he came out. Champion in 1997.

Odell Jones, who also had an outstanding performance in the Major Leagues, in the 1977 Caribbean Series he was the leader in Wins and Losses, Earned Run Average and Strikeouts, while in 1978 he dominated the Innings pitched, the whip and again the Earned Run Average.

In the historical lists of the Caribbean Series, the American player is first in Earned Run Average and third in WHIP and Games Started