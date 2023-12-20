Five Malagasy representatives at MASA Festival 2024

Hichim will represent the country in the Slam discipline at the MASA Festival in Abidjan, from April 13 to 20, 2024

Cie Zolobe, Cie Miangaly Théâtre, Cie Up the Rap, Abdoulanlim Abdillah, and Masabao were chosen to represent Madagascar during the MASA Festival, which will be held from April 13 to 20 in Ivory Coast.

Some Malagasy artists have been selected to participate in the thirteenth edition of the MASA Festival, African Performing Arts Market 2024, dedicated to African and diaspora artists. The event will take place from April 13 to 20 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, at the MASA headquarters. This year, the festival is structured around the theme “Youth, Innovation and Entrepreneurship: levers for the development of African performing arts industries”. The Zolobe company will represent Madagascar in the Circus and Puppetry discipline, the Miangaly Theater company will appear in the Storytelling discipline, and in the Dance category, the Up the Rap company will also represent Madagascar. Abdoulanlim Abdillah known as Hichim, slammer, will perform in the Slam discipline, and Masabao will be present in the Music category. In total, sixty-nine artists and artistic groups from twenty-two countries were selected in the official selection among the one thousand five hundred and ninety-nine application files from thirty-nine countries registered by the twenty-two members. of the International Artistic Committee. The artists will present shows from different disciplines, including twenty artistic groups in Music, six in Theater, fourteen in Contemporary Dance, six in Slam, six in Humor, twelve in Circus and Puppet Arts, and five in Storytelling.

A great opportunity

“There was a call for projects in mid-2023. Each candidate submitted numerous documents highlighting their project, such as presentations, videos of the show, artistic CVs, and many others. It is not a competition, but rather a festival during which I will have the opportunity to present the show with which I submitted my application. This will be an opportunity to meet many African artists from various disciplines. It is a source of pride for me, because Côte d’Ivoire is a country where art and culture are very much alive, whether in music, dance, sapology, Slam. Just being there is already a lot for me. Also, I can’t wait to meet all these talented artists who will be present”, shares Abdoulanlim Abdillah known as Hichim, our representative in the Slam discipline and already crowned champion of Madagascar in 2022. MASA is a cultural development program for the performing arts African, aiming mainly to support the creation and production of quality shows, facilitate the circulation of creators in Africa and around the world, train artists and operators in the show production chain, and develop the entertainment arts sector. scene from the African continent such as music, theater, dance and others.

Nicole Rafalimananjara