Five matches from Day #4 of AO 24 you shouldn’t miss – TennisKafe

#matches #Day #shouldnt #TennisKafe

The Australian Open is getting more and more interesting and it’s time to see which players will make it to the second round. As usual, we pick five fights you shouldn’t miss.

Caroline Vozniaki – Maria Timofeeva

“At the moment we have very strong female tennis players who are playing at a very high level. “However, the old top 10s were the greatest in women’s tennis,” Wozniacki said in Melbourne, and this could be a reason for additional motivation for her opponents.

In the first round, Wozniacki overcame Magda Linet 6-2, 2-0 to deny the No. 20 seed, who reached the semi-finals in Melbourne last season.

Now the Dane is facing Maria Timofeeva, the meeting is the first at “John Cain Arena” at 02:00.

Yannick Siner – Jasper de Jong

Yannick Siner hadn’t played a single match in 2024 before the Australian Open, but that didn’t show in any way in his opening match in Melbourne. The Italian handled with ease the powerful Dutchman Botik van de Zandshulp – 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 in 2 hours and 34 minutes on the court.

“It’s never easy to play your first game of the season, so I’m happy to win. Now I get two days to practice, trying to get better,” said the world No. 4 in the on-court interview.

The Italian will be hoping to show even better form against Jasper de Jong, with the first meeting on Margaret Court kicking off at 03:00.

Arina Sabalenka – Brenda Frukhvirtova

Aryna Sabalenka began her Australian Open title defense in emphatic fashion with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ella Seidel.

For only the third time in the Open Era, the defending champion of the Australian Open started her participation with a set to zero, and in the second part, Arina only finished what she started.

In the next round, she faces Brenda Frukhvirtova, and the match is from 10:00 at Rod Laver.

Stefanos Tsitsipas – Jordan Thompson

Stefanos Tsitsipas dropped a set but advanced after beating Zizou Bergs 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3. Last year’s finalist struggled to find his rhythm, but as the match progressed he got into optimum shape.

The Greek was supposed to meet Matteo Berretini, but the Italian pulled out due to a right leg injury. The next opponent on Stefanos’ road is Jordan Thompson, who will definitely be motivated to show his best at home.

The match between the two is from 10:00 at Margaret Court.

Novak Djokovic – Alexey Popirin

Qualifier in the first round – it should have been good news for Novak Djokovic, but it turned into a real drama.

The 10-time Australian Open champion lost the second set and trailed by a break in the third against teenager Dino Prizmich, but he did not allow a sensation to happen on his favorite court, Rod Laver Arena, eventually cruising to a four-set success – 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 after 4 hours on court. It was the first time since 2010 that he spent more than 3 hours on court in a first-round match at a major tournament.

“It was like I was looking at myself in the mirror at certain times. He did very well in those situations. I see no weaknesses. He’s only 18 and has so much time ahead of him. I knew he would play well because I spoke to Goran who knows him. He should be proud of himself,” commented Nole.

In any case, he will now hope for an easier victory over Alexei Popyrin, against whom he leads 1-0 on aggregate.

The match is the last on the center court.