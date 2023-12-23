Five people die in accident

The condition of the 4×4 after the accident

A 4×4 left the road and hovered over a river before plunging onto the bank in Ambanja. The driver and four of the passengers died instantly.

What sad news! Five people lost their lives in a serious accident on National Route 6 yesterday at 5:10 a.m. Their 4×4, a Hyundai Galloper II, went off the rails after missing the entrance to the Estapro bridge, in the commune of Antsakoamanondro, in the district of Ambanja.

The driver, aged 32, was one of the deceased victims. The last two passengers in the vehicle were seriously injured. These polytrauma victims were placed under intensive care at Ambanja hospital. No information has been released regarding their chance of escaping.

The gendarmes of the city brigade and the National Police quickly reached the scene with their colleagues from the Nosy-Be Highway Police Brigade (BPR) after the alert received. Their mission is to provide assistance, draw up a report and collect some information.

According to their information, the accident occurred on a straight line. The Hyundai was arriving from Antsiranana. She left the road as she approached the bridge. The 30-year-old lost control of the steering wheel and pedals. The 4×4 flew over the river and hit the bank on the other side, twenty meters from the road.

Vitesse

The front part of the vehicle was completely damaged. The extent of the damage reflects the violence of the shock which cost the lives of five individuals and spared two survivors.

The cause of the tragedy is attributed to speed and recklessness. Helped by the “fokonolona”, the gendarmes proceeded to free the 4×4 from the river. It is no longer roadworthy.

The investigation was entrusted to the Ambanja gendarmerie brigade. In the meantime, the families of the victims have been notified.

“Traffic accidents are increasing before the end of the year. However, they can be avoided if everyone is careful. The show Aro-lozan’ny fifamoivoizana is now resuming (editor’s note: on the national channel) and we invite everyone to follow it,” recalls the gendarmerie.

Embroidery Leonard