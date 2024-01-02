Five people died when two planes collided at Tokyo airport, one became a huge fireball

#people #died #planes #collided #Tokyo #airport #huge #fireball

January 2, 2024 – 11:13 am

A Japan Airlines passenger plane caught fire after landing at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after colliding with another plane on the runway, the BBC reports. The plane sledded along the runway like a real ball of fire, according to the footage taken on the spot, flames also shot out of the plane’s windows.

According to information, a domestic flight of Japan Airlines may have collided with a plane of the Japanese Coast Guard. According to the airline, there were 379 people on board the plane, but everyone managed to escape.

According to the BBC, the Japanese Coast Guard said that only one of the six people on board their plane survived, while the other five died.

reported that the Coast Guard plane was on its way to Niigata Airport on Japan’s west coast to deliver aid to victims of a powerful earthquake that killed nearly 50 people on New Year’s Day.

Footage and images shared on social media show passengers screaming in the smoke-filled cabin and exiting the plane through the emergency chute as firefighters extinguish the plane.

“I felt as if we had hit something,” a passenger on the flight told the Kyodo news agency. “I saw sparks outside the window and the passenger compartment was filled with gas and smoke”.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners