Five people poisoned by smoke after the fire in their home in Saint-Josse

Five people were injured during the night from Sunday to Monday in a house fire in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, say Brussels firefighters. The house is uninhabitable.

The five victims, including a mother and her two children, suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The fire started around 12:40 a.m. on the first floor of a house located on rue de Liedekerke. The fire had already developed well when the firefighters arrived, who evacuated the five people from the second floor and the attic.

“They were taken to hospital with slight smoke intoxication,” said fire spokesman Walter Derieuw. “An inspector from the local police in Brussels-North (Evere/Schaerbeek/Saint-Josse-ten-Noode) was treated on site, also for smoke intoxication.”

The fire was put out but the house was uninhabitable. The amenities were closed by Sibelga.

The origin of the flames has yet to be determined. The mayor of Saint-Josse, Emir Kir, went to the site to organize the relocation of the affected people, adds the spokesperson for the firefighters.

