Five questions about the current corona wave to epidemiologist Alma Tostmann

18 december 2023

The number of people with corona is rising rapidly and the amount of virus particles in sewage water has never been as high as it is now. Epidemiologist Alma Tostmann from Radboud university medical center answers five questions about the current corona wave.

What is going on?

‘This is the first winter without specific corona measures, such as testing and home isolation in the event of a positive test. We have seen the amount of virus particles in sewage water measurements increasing since September, reaching a historic high this week. There are now more than eight hundred people in hospitals, fifty of them in ICUs. The number of people who become seriously ill is relatively low, despite the high infection rates. But we still see that some people still become so ill from corona that they are admitted to hospital.’

Can the hospitals cope?

‘The pressure on beds is already high in certain departments, but it is still under control. We do expect the number of hospital admissions due to corona to rise further. We also expect a flu wave, which normally comes in January. So if we are lucky, those waves of corona and flu will come one after the other, but if they overlap, it could still pose a challenge. Especially in combination with absenteeism due to illness among staff, in healthcare but also in other sectors.’

What can we do to prevent further spread?

‘We must continue to prevent infecting people with vulnerable health, such as the elderly. Continue to adhere to the basic measures, such as coughing into your elbow, washing hands and ventilating. Pay extra attention to complaints, not only coughing and sniffling, but also headache, fever or a sick feeling. If you have mild complaints, work from home if possible. If you are sick, stay home. And you can still wear a mouth-nose mask when in contact with vulnerable people.’

What about all the festivities in the coming weeks?

‘Stay alert with Christmas drinks this week, or at Christmas itself, when young and old sit at the table together. Testing is no longer necessary, but is still useful, especially if you come into contact with vulnerable people. If you then know that you have corona, you can take extra preventive measures. In the current phase of the corona pandemic, it is no longer necessary to prevent every infection, but it is wise to ensure that we continue to protect vulnerable people. For example, if you only have a cold on the day of your Christmas dinner, consult with each other and respect each other’s ideas.’

Is a booster vaccination useful?

‘Yes. Recent figures from the RIVM show that people over 60 who have received the latest booster have a 77% lower risk of hospitalization and an 84% lower risk of an ICU admission. The booster does not prevent people from becoming infected with corona, but the aim is to prevent serious illness. That is why people are called up for the booster who have a higher chance of becoming seriously ill from corona, such as the elderly, the flu vaccination group and pregnant women. These people can still get a booster shot from the GGD this week, until December 22.’