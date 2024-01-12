Five stars for the wonderful tragicomedy The Holdovers: already one of the best films of the year | Show

reviewA soured school professor who slowly thaws and shows his human face; sounds like a dreary drama. Yet The Holdovers, currently in theaters, is already one of the best films of the year. Leave it to Alexander Payne, the king of tragicomedy, to skillfully avoid all clichés. “You have to earn the tear,” said the director in an interview with this website.

Gudo Tienhooven 11-01-24, 18:44

