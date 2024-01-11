five tech assistants that can help you

#tech #assistants

A new year, a new start, right? The question ‘Do you have any good intentions?’ is said about as fanatically as we wish each other well. With these five gadgets you can work on your good intentions.

Better sleep: Philips N7808

It sounds a bit strange, but Philips N7808 is a sleep headset. It’s a collaboration between Philips and Kokoon and the idea is that you get sound insulation, but also white noise. This way you seem to sleep a lot better, especially if your ambient noise is free. Think of chickens if you live in the countryside, or vans in the city. Or drunk students, a busy road and neighbors who like to start drilling way too early in the morning. Philips N7808 seems to help you sleep better. We are currently testing this and you will read the review soon on TechGirl.

Stay Calm: Moonbird

Lately we hear more and more people talking about panic attacks, breathing problems and stress. Have you noticed that tension has increased in recent months and do you want to learn to calm yourself down a bit? The Moonbird breathing coach can help with this. It looks a bit like a Satisfyer or other sex toy, but it’s not. It is a device that expands and contracts, just like the body when you breathe in and out. This way you can breathe more calmly. The device also measures your heart rate to give you information about how you are doing.

More sports: Shockz OpenRun Pro

Would you like to exercise more, but do you find it difficult to maintain it in silence? Then try it with earplugs. Even if you don’t like in-ears, OpenRun Pro earbuds from Shockz are worth a try. They work via bone conduction, where the music is transmitted through the bone through vibrations, so there is nothing in your ears. Very safe when running. Moreover, they are also very resistant to moisture, so you can work up a sweat in the gym on the cross trainer while watching the new episode of Wie is de Mol. You will soon be able to read the review of these earbuds here on TechGirl.

Getting pregnant: Xiaomi Smart Band 8

Maybe 2024 will be the year you get pregnant. Then maybe you could use some help. We can’t help you with a child, but we do know a good gadget to indicate when you are at your most fertile. The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 is a wearable that allows you to record your menstrual cycle and based on this you can smartly choose when to make love a little more often or do insemination on your own. Of course, this smartband is capable of much more, and you can read more about that on TechGirl later this month.

Better food: Lifesum

Stop eating chocolate like you’re binging a Netflix series, eat more ‘rainbow’ colors, or simply get used to your new vegetarian lifestyle. The Lifesum app looks very attractive and offers a great database of products, giving you a wealth of information at once about how many fats, proteins and calories you consume in a day. Whether you want to lose weight or just eat healthier: this app will help you and keep you motivated thanks to its beautiful appearance.