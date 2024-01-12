Five types of Alzheimer’s disease.. What is the difference?

#types #Alzheimers #disease. #difference

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that causes decline in memory, thinking, and behavior and is the most common cause of dementia in adults worldwide.

Alzheimer’s disease is thought to be caused by the buildup of abnormal proteins in the brain, called plaques and filamentous spots. These proteins damage nerve cells and lead to their death.

According to the Daily Mail, Dutch scientists came to this conclusion after examining proteins found in the cerebrospinal fluid, found in the brain and spine, of more than 400 Alzheimer’s patients.

They found five different subtypes of Alzheimer’s disease, each with potential clinical implications for treatment.

One variation was found to cause an unusually high level of brain cell growth, which fuels the production of abnormal proteins that cause Alzheimer’s disease.

Patients with this subtype had the longest life expectancy compared to other subtypes, living for nine years after diagnosis on average.

The second category of Alzheimer’s disease was driven by problems with the brain’s internal immune system, while the third category related to problems with protein production in the brain.

Subtype IV was associated with problems with the blood supply to the brain, while Type V raised problems with the blood-brain barrier, the cell boundaries that normally prevent larger substances from reaching the sensitive tissues of the brain.

Subtype III patients had the worst disease progression, living for only five and a half years after diagnosis, on average.

Some specific proteins in each subtype have also been linked to specific genes, meaning that some people are naturally more susceptible to developing one type of Alzheimer’s disease.

The team said the findings may explain why some previously tested Alzheimer’s drugs have failed or performed poorly in clinical trials, despite promising results in the laboratory. They called for further studies to reanalyze old clinical trials to test whether specific treatments could have specific benefits for specific subtypes of Alzheimer’s disease.

