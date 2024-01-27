fixture, schedule, matches and results

#fixture #schedule #matches #results

The 2024 Pre-Olympic is held from January 20 to February 11 in Venezuela and has ten under-23 men’s soccer teams that are looking for a place in the Paris Olympic Games. Below, find out all the details of the tournament: how it will be played, fixture, match schedule, results and more.

South American Pre-Olympic 2024: how it is played, format and who qualifies

  • The Group Stage of the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic 2024 will begin with the ten teams divided into two groups of five teams.
  • The matches will be played by points under the all-against-all system, in a single round of matches.
  • Only the teams that occupy the first two positions in each group will access the Final Phase.
  • The four teams classified for the Final Phase will face each other and those that finish in the first two places in the table will qualify for Paris 2024.

Venues of the 2024 South American Olympic Qualifiers

  • Brígido Iriarte Stadium in Caracas
  • Misael Delgado Stadium in Valencia
  • Barquisimeto Metropolitan Stadium

Groups of the 2024 South American Olympic Qualifiers

GROUP A

  • Venezuela
  • Brazil
  • Colombia
  • Bolivia
  • Ecuador

GROUP B

  • Argentina
  • Uruguay
  • Chile
  • Paraguay
  • Peru

South American Pre-Olympic 2024: fixture, schedule and results

GROUP A

Saturday January 20

  • Ecuador 3-0 Colombia
  • Venezuela 3-3 Bolivia

Tuesday January 23

  • Bolivia 0-1 Brazil
  • Ecuador 1-1 Venezuela

Friday January 26

  • Bolivia 0-2 Ecuador
  • Brazil 2-0 Colombia

Monday January 29

  • 17:00 hours | Brazil vs. Ecuador
  • 8:00 p.m. | Colombia vs. Venezuela

Thursday February 1

  • 20:00 hours | Colombia vs. Bolivia
  • 20:00 hours | Venezuela vs. Brazil
Also Read:  match result and score

GROUP B

Sunday January 21

  • Peru 1-0 Chile
  • Argentina 1-1 Paraguay

Wednesday, January 24

  • Paraguay 4-3 Uruguay
  • Peru 0-2 Argentina

Saturday January 27

  • 5:00 PM | Paraguay vs. Argentina Peru
  • 8:00 p.m. | Uruguay vs Chile

Tuesday January 30

  • 5:00 PM | Uruguay vs. Peru
  • 8:00 p.m. | Chile vs Argentina

Friday February 2

  • 8:00 p.m. | Argentina vs Uruguay
  • 20:00 hours | Chile vs Paraguay

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

ISS will be visible in the sky in the coming days
ISS will be visible in the sky in the coming days
Posted on
Four Africans and three Malagasy people arrested
Four Africans and three Malagasy people arrested
Posted on
would be present in Chicago and Miami
would be present in Chicago and Miami
Posted on
The date when pensions start in February 2024. When will Romanians receive money from the post office or on a card
The date when pensions start in February 2024. When will Romanians receive money from the post office or on a card
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News