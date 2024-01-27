fixture, schedule, matches and results

#fixture #schedule #matches #results

The 2024 Pre-Olympic is held from January 20 to February 11 in Venezuela and has ten under-23 men’s soccer teams that are looking for a place in the Paris Olympic Games. Below, find out all the details of the tournament: how it will be played, fixture, match schedule, results and more.

South American Pre-Olympic 2024: how it is played, format and who qualifies

The Group Stage of the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic 2024 will begin with the ten teams divided into two groups of five teams.

The matches will be played by points under the all-against-all system, in a single round of matches.

Only the teams that occupy the first two positions in each group will access the Final Phase.

The four teams classified for the Final Phase will face each other and those that finish in the first two places in the table will qualify for Paris 2024.

Venues of the 2024 South American Olympic Qualifiers

Brígido Iriarte Stadium in Caracas

Misael Delgado Stadium in Valencia

Barquisimeto Metropolitan Stadium

Groups of the 2024 South American Olympic Qualifiers

GROUP A

Venezuela

Brazil

Colombia

Bolivia

Ecuador

GROUP B

Argentina

Uruguay

Chile

Paraguay

Peru

South American Pre-Olympic 2024: fixture, schedule and results

GROUP A

Saturday January 20

Ecuador 3-0 Colombia

Venezuela 3-3 Bolivia

Tuesday January 23

Bolivia 0-1 Brazil

Ecuador 1-1 Venezuela

Friday January 26

Bolivia 0-2 Ecuador

Brazil 2-0 Colombia

Monday January 29

17:00 hours | Brazil vs. Ecuador

8:00 p.m. | Colombia vs. Venezuela

Thursday February 1

20:00 hours | Colombia vs. Bolivia

20:00 hours | Venezuela vs. Brazil

GROUP B

Sunday January 21

Peru 1-0 Chile

Argentina 1-1 Paraguay

Wednesday, January 24

Paraguay 4-3 Uruguay

Peru 0-2 Argentina

Saturday January 27

5:00 PM | Paraguay vs. Argentina Peru

8:00 p.m. | Uruguay vs Chile

Tuesday January 30

5:00 PM | Uruguay vs. Peru

8:00 p.m. | Chile vs Argentina

Friday February 2