fixture, schedule, matches and results

The 2024 Pre-Olympic is held from January 20 to February 11 in Venezuela and has ten under-23 men’s soccer teams that are looking for a place in the Paris Olympic Games. Below, find out all the details of the tournament: how it will be played, fixture, match schedule, results and more.
South American Pre-Olympic 2024: how it is played, format and who qualifies
- The Group Stage of the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic 2024 will begin with the ten teams divided into two groups of five teams.
- The matches will be played by points under the all-against-all system, in a single round of matches.
- Only the teams that occupy the first two positions in each group will access the Final Phase.
- The four teams classified for the Final Phase will face each other and those that finish in the first two places in the table will qualify for Paris 2024.
Venues of the 2024 South American Olympic Qualifiers
- Brígido Iriarte Stadium in Caracas
- Misael Delgado Stadium in Valencia
- Barquisimeto Metropolitan Stadium
Groups of the 2024 South American Olympic Qualifiers
GROUP A
- Venezuela
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Bolivia
- Ecuador
GROUP B
- Argentina
- Uruguay
- Chile
- Paraguay
- Peru
South American Pre-Olympic 2024: fixture, schedule and results
GROUP A
Saturday January 20
- Ecuador 3-0 Colombia
- Venezuela 3-3 Bolivia
Tuesday January 23
- Bolivia 0-1 Brazil
- Ecuador 1-1 Venezuela
Friday January 26
- Bolivia 0-2 Ecuador
- Brazil 2-0 Colombia
Monday January 29
- 17:00 hours | Brazil vs. Ecuador
- 8:00 p.m. | Colombia vs. Venezuela
Thursday February 1
- 20:00 hours | Colombia vs. Bolivia
- 20:00 hours | Venezuela vs. Brazil
GROUP B
Sunday January 21
- Peru 1-0 Chile
- Argentina 1-1 Paraguay
Wednesday, January 24
- Paraguay 4-3 Uruguay
- Peru 0-2 Argentina
Saturday January 27
- 5:00 PM | Paraguay vs. Argentina Peru
- 8:00 p.m. | Uruguay vs Chile
Tuesday January 30
- 5:00 PM | Uruguay vs. Peru
- 8:00 p.m. | Chile vs Argentina
Friday February 2
- 8:00 p.m. | Argentina vs Uruguay
- 20:00 hours | Chile vs Paraguay