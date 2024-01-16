Flags of Morocco by Nabil Mouline: Rediscovering the plural history of Morocco

#Flags #Morocco #Nabil #Mouline #Rediscovering #plural #history #Morocco

In this book, the historian and political scientist offers us a journey through the ages to retrace the eventful journeys of the Moroccan flags, emblems full of meaning. Much more than simple pieces of fabric, these instruments of identification and mobilization contain deep symbolism and reveal the transformations of the Moroccan personality over time.

Thanks to an original approach combining erudition and clarity, the author analyzes the constantly renewed functions and meanings of these major political, religious, identity and artistic objects. It also offers the keys to a global and in-depth reading of the trajectories of Morocco, from Antiquity to the present day, in particular by renewing our perception of the concepts, symbols and characters who have shaped the past of the land of the Sunset.

Set to become a reference work, this book not only fills a gap but above all constitutes a valuable tool for better understanding the richness of the plural and centuries-old history of the Kingdom.

Read more