Flat rate regime and analysis of impeding causes – Fiscal Focus

#Flat #rate #regime #analysis #impeding #Fiscal #Focus
“DiMonedì” episode of 22 January 2024
The episode “On Monday”, available on the PlaySolution platform, focuses on the impeding causes of the flat-rate regime.
We remind you, in fact, that based on the provisions of art. 1, paragraph 57 of Law 190/2014 cannot benefit from the flat-rate regime:
- natural persons who make use of special regimes for VAT purposes or flat-rate income determination regimes
- non-resident subjects, with the exception of those who reside in one of the Member States of the European Union or in a State adhering to the Agreement on the European Economic Area which ensures an adequate exchange of information and who produce in Italy at least 75 percent of total income produced
- subjects who carry out, exclusively or predominantly, sales operations of buildings and related portions or building land, or intra-community sales of new means of transport
- those carrying out business activities, arts or professions who simultaneously participate in the exercise of the activity, in partnerships, associations or family businesses referred to in Article 5 of the TUIR, or who directly or indirectly control limited liability companies or joint venture associations, which carry out economic activities directly or indirectly attributable to those carried out by those carrying out business, artistic or professional activities.
- natural persons whose activity is carried out mainly in relation to employers with whom employment relationships are ongoing or have existed in the two previous tax periods or in relation to subjects directly or indirectly attributable to the aforementioned employers work, with the exception of individuals who start a new activity after having completed the mandatory period of practice for the purpose of practicing arts or professions
- taxpayers who have received income from employment or similar for a gross amount exceeding €30,000.