Fleeing driver kills scooter rider

The condition of the victim’s motorcycle after being dragged by the taxi-be from Bazar du Quartier to Saint Joseph

A scooter rider tried to stop a taxi-be in front of the Bazaar in the Mahamasina District. The driver knocked him over and dragged him several meters. He is dead.

Nambin-tsoa Mickael Randrianavalona, ​​18 years old, originally from Antsirabe, is married and lives in Anosizato-Ouest. Her baby just turned four months old this Saturday, January 20. The same day, he had a tragic accident in front of the Neighborhood Bazar, in Mahamasina. He didn’t survive.

The circumstances of the tragedy, recorded by a local resident’s surveillance camera, are unbearable and shocking.

According to the thirty-six-second video, the young father, riding a scooter, and three other bikers pursued a taxi from Ankadilalana towards Mahamasina. Some said the minibus ran over a person in Tsimbazaza and fled. This is why the motorcyclists decided to catch up with him. The police are still trying to verify this version.

When arriving in front of the Bazar du Quartier, the taxi-be had to slow down because of another vehicle in front of it. That’s when Mickael overtook him. He crossed the road.

Beer bottles

The driver stopped for three seconds. Then, he advanced, hit and dragged Mickael and his two-wheeler to near the Saint-Joseph Catholic Church.

Indignant, people present at the scene ran towards the taxi-be, booing the driver. They heard the victim shout: “Oh! Brother, I’m still stuck underneath! » But the madman driving the Mercedes continued to press the accelerator until he was surrounded by a furious crowd.

“He tried to escape again. He was captured and many people beat him up. Police officers in civilian clothes arrived and prevented the hostile crowd from killing him. He was almost knocked out,” explains a parking attendant.

“He showed himself to be very strong in showering people with insults. He placed his beer bottles near his victim. We don’t know where he was going with this gesture,” continues the same interlocutor.

The young motorcyclist suffered excruciatingly. His right side, from chest to toe, was severely devastated. His arm was crushed. His helmet, the kind you use on a construction site, did not completely protect his head. He was admitted to the HJRA emergency department. But it was no use.

An investigation was opened by the accident brigade in Tsaralalàna. The driver was taken into custody within this department after being picked up at the other police station.

“According to the surveillance camera recording that I viewed, it was not a simple accident, but intentional homicide. I don’t work yet and my baby is barely four months old. However, my husband was killed deliberately. When we went to the police, they told us it was a simple accident. But in my opinion, it was intentional. My husband already stopped in front of the taxi-be, then the driver left, hitting him until he took his life,” she asserts.

“You left us darling. It’s too early. Our baby turned four months old yesterday (editor’s note: Saturday) and you are already abandoning us. I received your last call yesterday morning. You asked me if everything is okay. Then, you no longer had credit…. No one will replace you to make our child talk and to give me a kiss every morning.”

Embroidery Leonard