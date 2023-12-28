Flemish actress Lynn Van den Broeck is criticized for her breasts: “at least a D-cup”

#Flemish #actress #Lynn #Van #den #Broeck #criticized #breasts #Dcup

In At home, which has been shown on the Flemish television channel Een since 1995, we see 30-year-old Lynn as the character Viv Van Rooy. She worked in café Bar Madam and now she is a Partner and director of VITA Puur.

Criticism

This year, the actress brought up comments on social media for a very notable reason. Her breasts would be too small. In the Play4 program Heroes of the Internet she discusses the online commentary.

For example, someone, a certain Sasha, wrote about Lynn: “I don’t want to know about that. At least a D-cup or more. It’s a shame that they are allowed to appear on TV with such a small one.” Lynn’s response: “Great”.

Little words

Lynn’s response speaks volumes. Such an online response makes no sense. The actress now knows how to deal with it. “I received a lot of negative reactions in the beginning and probably still do now. But I have decided to allow that less in my life and to be confronted with it less,” she said.

“Sometimes there are also good reactions, but you always remember those bad reactions. Apart from this, I also have a lot of people, even more, who are kind. Thank you for that. Let’s pay more attention to that than to the negative ,” says the actress in the images above.

Instagram

