Flemish actress Lynn Van den Broeck is criticized for her breasts: “at least a D-cup”

#Flemish #actress #Lynn #Van #den #Broeck #criticized #breasts #Dcup

FilmTotaal has many Flemish readers and that is why today we would like to send you a message about the Flemish actress Lynn Van den Broeck. She has played a major role in the soap for years At home.

In At home, which has been shown on the Flemish television channel Een since 1995, we see 30-year-old Lynn as the character Viv Van Rooy. She worked in café Bar Madam and now she is a Partner and director of VITA Puur.

Criticism
This year, the actress brought up comments on social media for a very notable reason. Her breasts would be too small. In the Play4 program Heroes of the Internet she discusses the online commentary.

For example, someone, a certain Sasha, wrote about Lynn: “I don’t want to know about that. At least a D-cup or more. It’s a shame that they are allowed to appear on TV with such a small one.” Lynn’s response: “Great”.

Little words
Lynn’s response speaks volumes. Such an online response makes no sense. The actress now knows how to deal with it. “I received a lot of negative reactions in the beginning and probably still do now. But I have decided to allow that less in my life and to be confronted with it less,” she said.

“Sometimes there are also good reactions, but you always remember those bad reactions. Apart from this, I also have a lot of people, even more, who are kind. Thank you for that. Let’s pay more attention to that than to the negative ,” says the actress in the images above.

Also Read:  Parking with the engine running may be prohibited. The bill was submitted to the Senate

Instagram
Lynn is also active on Instagram and now has a nice 67K followers. Check out one of her posts below.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Artificial intelligence in medicine to prevent diseases
Artificial intelligence in medicine to prevent diseases
Posted on
The nice gesture of a Kiabi employee with an autistic child
The nice gesture of a Kiabi employee with an autistic child
Posted on
An unexpected event crossed the Ukrainian war plans – They deciphered what could have been one of the reasons for the failure of the counterattack
An unexpected event crossed the Ukrainian war plans – They deciphered what could have been one of the reasons for the failure of the counterattack
Posted on
This series of savings certificates pays 6% interest
This series of savings certificates pays 6% interest
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News