Flemish variant of Serious Request yields almost 8.8 million euros | Media

Dec 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM Update: 4 hours ago

The Warmest Week, the Flemish version of Serious Request, has raised 8,790,633 euros this year. This is the highest proceeds since 2019, when 17.5 million euros were raised.

The Warmest Week is the solidarity action that broadcaster VRT organizes annually. This time it was the theme Growing up without worries and a safe place for all children and young people. The proceeds are distributed among various projects.

Radio presenters Eva De Roo, Sam De Bruyn, Robin Keyaert and Sander Gillis stayed for seven days in the Warmest House on ‘t Zand in Bruges. During that period, listeners requested more than fifteen thousand songs, reports the Flemish daily The standard.

In recent days, several artists gave a free concert on ‘t Zand in Bruges, including Pommelien Thijs, Clouseau, dEUS and Zwangere Guy.

