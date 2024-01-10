Flexible displays from Samsung like you’ve never seen before. They are thinner and bend to both sides – SMARTmania.cz

#Flexible #displays #Samsung #youve #thinner #bend #sides #SMARTmania.cz

In the segment of flexible displays, Samsung has no competition

At the CES fair, he presented novelties that can be bent in both directions or are extremely thin

When we will see deployment in practice is a question for now

Flexible phones have been with us for several years, and so far it doesn’t look like it’s a blind development branch. South Korean giant Samsung is investing heavily in flexible displays and is still exploring new avenues that smart devices can potentially take. At the CES trade fair in Las Vegas, the Samsung Display division is now presenting its achievements and prototypes in the field of flexible displays, while not avoiding a demonstration of the durability of individual panels. We had the opportunity to touch and test all the prototypes directly on the spot.

Will the flexible clamshells lose the external display?

One of the novelties presented is a smartphone prototype called In&Out Flip, which can be folded in both directions. This eliminates the need for a separate external display, which in most cases performs a rather secondary function and also contributes to the greater thickness of the device. On the other hand, there is the question of its durability, as a panel with the possibility of bending on both sides will be more susceptible to damage.

However, Samsung is not afraid of that. During testing, the panels were assembled at extreme temperatures from -20 to 60 degrees Celsius. In addition, basketballs bounced off the folding panels and smartphones were subjected to sand and water immersion.

However, Samsung also introduced other foldable panels at CES, including the Rollable Flex panel, which increases the size of the screen five times. The Seoul-based giant is also preparing a hybrid Flex panel that combines folding and sliding displays. For example, the Flex Note Extendable can be expanded from the default size of 11″ to 13.8″ with an aspect ratio of 10:9 and, if necessary, “stretch” up to 17.3″, which is already a decent display area that can serve for example as an external monitor. On the other hand, this prototype is quite thick, so Samsung still has a lot of work to do. There was also the use of a small flexible panel that can be integrated, for example, into a headphone case.

Against them, the company introduced new ultra-thin OLED panels, which are intended for laptops and tablets. These boast a thickness of 0.6 millimeters and, according to Samsung, are just as durable as the previous generation. Samsung also presented its solution for XR glasses – specifically, it is an OLEDoS (OLED on Silicone) display, which boasts a 1.03″ diagonal and a pixel density of 3500 ppi, which can withstand comparison with modern 4K TVs. However, we will have to wait and see which displays we will eventually see in practice and what the resulting devices will look like.

Author of the article

Michael Chrobok

Deputy editor, photographer, gamer. I enjoy baseball, F1, urban planning, Wes Anderson movies, modern art and various fantasy/sci-fi worlds. I will not despise good food, an interesting book or a trip into the unknown.