Flight Attendants Reveal Passengers’ Most Hated Traits

Cabin crew or flight attendants meet various typical passengers while on duty. Of all, there is one type of passenger that flight attendants definitely hate.

It was Esther Sturrus, a flight attendant from Rotterdam, Netherlands, who expressed this opinion. He has experience working at TUI, the world’s largest charter airline, and KLM, a Dutch airline.

Esther, who is also a TikToker with more than 223 thousand followers, often shares her knowledge and experiences while working as a flight attendant.

Esther says cabin crew really don’t like it when passengers complain too much or ignore them in flight.

In a video he posted that went viral recently, he shared the best and most disgusting types of airplane passengers.

“A lack of awareness about basic cabin etiquette, such as keeping personal items indoors, can be annoying,” says Esther.

According to Esther, one of the passengers she doesn’t like is those who lack awareness of basic etiquette when in the airplane cabin, especially to the point where they can disturb the cabin crew or other passengers.

“My favorites are tourists who are polite and friendly. I appreciate passengers who are polite and engage in friendly conversation, creating a positive atmosphere on the flight. I also appreciate parents who are attentive,” said Esther on her TikTok platform account, quoted from CNN.

“Families who are well prepared and considerate of other passengers make the trip smoother for everyone. Individuals who are adaptable are also excellent. Passengers who remain calm and adapt easily in unexpected situations contribute to a more enjoyable experience for the entire cabin,” said he.

Apart from that, he also has a list of his least favorite passengers, including disruptive behavior. Disruptive or unruly individuals can pose challenges to flight crew and fellow passengers.

“I’m also not a fan of passengers with excessive complaints,” said Esther.

“Even though input is very valuable, passengers who continually complain without providing a solution can make the atmosphere tense. Lastly, passengers who don’t understand cabin etiquette,” he said.

