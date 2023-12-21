Flights are canceled in the Netherlands: a big storm is brewing

2023 December 20

Schipoli Airport

Photo: AFP/Scanpix

Around 200 flights were canceled at Amsterdam Schipol Airport in the Netherlands on Thursday in anticipation of the storm. Passengers should also brace for delays, the airport said Wednesday.

With wind gusts of up to 90 km/h forecast, only one runway will be available from noon. The storm may also affect baggage handling operations.

The weather service KNMI has issued a “yellow” storm warning for the entire Netherlands. Wind gusts can reach up to 90 km/h, and on the coast in the north of the country – up to 110 km/h. Tree branches may break, roof tiles and roof furniture may fly. Disturbances are also possible on the roads.

Preparations are being made for flooding along the Rhine and Wall rivers. They can occur due to heavy rain in the river basin and melting snow in the Alps.

