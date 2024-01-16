Flights at Schiphol delayed and canceled due to winter weather | Economy

By our economics editors

Jan 16, 2024 at 10:19 AM Update: 36 minutes ago

More than a hundred flights at Schiphol have been delayed and dozens of flights have been canceled due to the winter weather. The airport expects a disrupted flight schedule for the rest of the day.

KLM is canceling 74 flights on Tuesday because fewer planes can take off and land at Schiphol. This is partly because the planes must be cleared of ice before departure. The number of cancellations may increase, the airline said.

Many flights to European destinations such as Brussels, London, Helsinki and Luxembourg have been cancelled, as can be seen on Schiphol’s website. Flights to Bucharest and Frankfurt have been delayed. It is not clear whether these delays and cancellations are really due to the winter weather.

There are no disruptions due to the winter weather at Rotterdam The Hague Airport and Eindhoven Airport, say spokespersons for both airports. “We have no challenges at all due to the snow,” said the Rotterdam airport. A few delayed flights there have a technical cause.



