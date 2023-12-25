Flood alarm in Regensburg: Danube water level reaches peak

#Flood #alarm #Regensburg #Danube #water #level #reaches #peak

The Christmas flood reached its peak in Regensburg just in time for Christmas Day: in the morning the water level on the Danube was around five meters – that corresponds to reporting level three.

This means that the flood has reached its peak – at least that is what data from the Bavarian Flood Intelligence Service (HND) shows. The service had originally predicted reporting level four.

The city has taken precautions: numerous streets and alleys along the Danube are protected from the water masses by sheet piling. Sandbags are also stored along the river.