Flood alarm in Regensburg: Danube water level reaches peak

#Flood #alarm #Regensburg #Danube #water #level #reaches #peak

The Christmas flood reached its peak in Regensburg just in time for Christmas Day: in the morning the water level on the Danube was around five meters – that corresponds to reporting level three.

You can read a live blog from the region about the weather and flooding over the Christmas period here.

This means that the flood has reached its peak – at least that is what data from the Bavarian Flood Intelligence Service (HND) shows. The service had originally predicted reporting level four.

The city has taken precautions: numerous streets and alleys along the Danube are protected from the water masses by sheet piling. Sandbags are also stored along the river.

Also Read:  A septuagenarian murdered in her home.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Deadly accident tonight in Iasi! A young man died after the car he was in overturned several times
Deadly accident tonight in Iasi! A young man died after the car he was in overturned several times
Posted on
Cricket news 2023 | Usman Khawaja denied permission by the ICC to display a dove sticker on his bat; Usman Khawaja protest
Cricket news 2023 | Usman Khawaja denied permission by the ICC to display a dove sticker on his bat; Usman Khawaja protest
Posted on
Burping and farting during Christmas dinner: how do you prevent that? | Live smarter
Burping and farting during Christmas dinner: how do you prevent that? | Live smarter
Posted on
Flood alarm in Regensburg: Danube water level reaches peak
Flood alarm in Regensburg: Danube water level reaches peak
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News