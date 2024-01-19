FLOOD IN AMBATONDRAZAKA – Nearly three hundred hectares of rice fields under water

Young rice plants are more visible under water

Two large dikes collapsed in Alaotra-Mangoro due to heavy rainfall since the beginning of the week, leading to the flooding of nearly three hundred hectares of rice fields.

The farmers are upset. Currently, Madagascar’s attic is facing a serious flooding problem which has started since the beginning of this week. Flooding is observed on nearly three hundred hectares of rice fields in the Ambatondrazaka I district.

According to the latest news, two large dikes measuring up to more than 60 meters have collapsed due to the torrential rains which continue until now (editor’s note: yesterday afternoon). The dikes in question are those of Mahatsara Ilafy and Ambohiboromanga. Downstream of these dykes, vast rice-growing areas are under water and mud. More precisely, we are talking about the great plain of the Marianina Valley, commonly called PC 15.

“We cannot yet guess how many hectares, exactly, have been flooded since the rain is increasing and there will still be risks that other dikes will be affected,” explains Zaka Randriampeno, regional director of Agriculture and livestock in Alaotra-Mangoro.

Furthermore, these floods could have negative consequences on the rice harvests for this 2023-2024 agricultural season. Apart from the water which completely covers these perimeters of rice fields, the mud residues left by these floods are also a big problem.

Irrigation canals

It is worth noting that one hectare can generate up to 6 tonnes of rice, so over 300 hectares could produce an incalculable amount of rice. It is possible that the losses will not be insignificant. However, farmers remain optimistic because the agricultural season has only just begun and solutions are being considered. “Currently, we are waiting for the waters to recede so that we can determine the areas covered with mud and sand and, thus, know which rice fields can be restored. The impact rate of the flood is still unknown,” continues this official. People who have just started planting young plants could benefit from this restoration.

To put an end to a recurring problem, the victims are insistently demanding the repair of the irrigation canals. These are used to facilitate the evacuation of water, which allows the dikes to support the amount of water passing through them. The work requires machinery even if the residents’ intention is based on the repair of these canals. Residents recount their difficulties which date back more than two years. “The canals are covered with sand that can reach the top of the tarmac road. Cleaning work can no longer be done by hand,” explains Filiane, a resident of this neighborhood. To sustainably resolve the flooding problem that threatens these residents during each summer period, it is essential to undertake major actions.

On the one hand, the regional directorate of Agriculture and Livestock of Alaotra-Mangoro has already taken stock with a view to a temporary solution.

These dike problems go back several years. Note that repair work has already been carried out in 2023 on these two large dikes after their collapse the same year.

Miora Raharisolo