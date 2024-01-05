FLOOD PREVENTION – Pumping stations operational

The Authority for Flood Protection of the Antananarivo Plain (Apipa) is rather optimistic about the arrival of the rainy season. “Floods are not to be feared. The canals managed by Apipa are operational and can pump water to Antananarivo,” announced Tojo Andritiana Rafidimanantsoa, ​​general director of Apipa, yesterday, during a visit to the operation of the pumping stations in Ambodimita. He justified this declaration by the rapid flow of water on the night of December 30 to 31. A yellow vigilance was in force on December 30 for the municipalities crossed by the Sisaony river. The next day, the vigilance notice was lifted. The river level has decreased. The six pumping stations in Antananarivo would all be operational.

“In 2022, Antananarivo was flooded, eighteen thousand people were displaced. In 2023, Apipa has prepared for the arrival of the rainy season. Result: there were only one thousand seven hundred victims. This year, preparation has been strengthened,” continues the source.

Tojo Andritiana Rafidimanantsoa, ​​however, invites local residents not to throw waste into the evacuation canals, and those responsible for the fokontany, to control these canals. Since the festivities, waste has once again invaded the canals. And Apipa must start the sanitation work again.

Miangalya Ralitera

