Flood situation in the region: water levels are falling

#Flood #situation #region #water #levels #falling

Warendorf district/Gütersloh district (ack/siz/ei/bjo/gl) – The flood situation in the Warendorf district and the Gütersloh district is easing. The levels are falling, but are still at a high level.

“The level is stable at 4.40 meters, we planned for 4.50 meters,” explains Christof Amsbeck, city fire inspector and head of the Warendorf fire department. “There are currently no problems, I think we got away with a black eye,” Amsbeck continued.

The strategy and prevention measures worked well. By midnight on Saturday, 20,000 sandbags had been installed. 20,000 more are stored at the construction depot. If necessary, the filling system can also be put back into operation, says Amsbeck. “The collaboration with the other fire departments from Ennigerloh, Sendenhorst and Sassenberg, other aid organizations as well as the city and the district worked very well,” says Christof Amsbeck. “Thanks to our preventative structure, we were able to act instead of reacting.” Of course, the city of Warendorf also keeps checking on Rheda.

“Due to the expected (relatively low) amounts of rain (based on DWD forecasts), we hope that the situation will calm down at this very high level or even that water levels will fall slightly today,” says Markus Bussmann from the city of Warendorf. “We are closely monitoring the water levels in the upper reaches in order to be prepared,” explained District Administrator Dr. Olaf Gericke.

In Rheda the dikes have held up and the water level has been falling since 4.45 a.m. – albeit slowly and at a high level.

The dikes held there overnight and the water level has been falling since 4:45 a.m. on Sunday. However, slowly and at a high level.

In Rheda-Wiedenbrück and Gütersloh, the State Office for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection NRW (LANUV) reports 12 liters of precipitation per square meter in the past 24 hours (as of 11 a.m.). For comparison: In Werther and Bielefeld it was around 30 liters each. The Ems at the Rheda measuring point reached its preliminary peak at around 2.30 a.m. at a good 4.29 meters and has been sinking slightly again since then. At 1:45 p.m. almost 4,196 meters were measured.

The flood situation in Wadersloh is stable: “The dam is holding, so far everything is good. At the moment there is no longer such a large amount of rain coming down,” says Wadersloh’s fire chief Michael Linnemann. The inspection of the Glennedeiche on the morning of Christmas Eve did not reveal any abnormalities. However, the warning is maintained due to the high water levels. There will also be further dike inspections for inspection on the afternoon of Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day.

However, the following streets are currently closed due to flooding: Am Haarstrang, Winkelstraße and Biesterweg.

After the persistent rainfall of the past few days, the flood situation is tense in some places in the Soest district. In total, the emergency services were called to 58 operations across the district on Saturday, December 23rd, including the large-scale operation to secure the Glenne in Lippstadt-Cappel, which was carried out as a single operation. Currently, more than 400 emergency services are involved or are being deployed under the command of district fire chief Thomas Wienecke. Due to the high need for coordination, a large-scale operational situation was declared across the district. In addition to Lippstadt, the main areas of operation are Geseke, Warstein and Lippetal.

A 42-year-old got stuck in her car in a flood area in Lippstadt. The Soest district police authority announced this on Sunday. The woman quickly ignored the notice that the road had been closed due to flooding late on Saturday evening. Her ten-year-old daughter was also sitting in the car. Both were rescued by the fire department. The emergency services were also able to pull the woman’s car out of the water. A breath alcohol test on her was “clearly positive,” it was said. The police withheld her driver’s license. The woman is now facing criminal proceedings. In this context, the police called on people not to drive into the cordoned off areas.

Late on Saturday evening, the Avenwedde fire brigade and the professional fire brigade were called to Spexarder Straße.

A spokesman for the district control center in Gütersloh reported isolated operations on Sunday morning. Those affected keep reporting that water is getting into their basement. However, the fire brigade is usually unable to take action because the pumps can only work from at least around 20 centimeters. Late on Saturday evening, the Avenwedde fire brigade and the professional fire brigade were called to Spexarder Straße. In the Magdalenenweg area, between Sundernstrasse and Dalke, the flood water pushed across the fields towards residential buildings. The firefighters set up a mobile barrier by pumping water into the double-chamber hose. Operations manager Frank Reuter had the residents check the cellars after the initial work, but they were all dry. A manhole cover was then removed on the eastern side of Spexarder Strasse; the sieve was heavily contaminated. After the inflow was free, thousands of liters of water flowed into the canal system. The situation eased and the country road was later reopened by the police.

On the morning of Christmas Eve, fallen trees were reported to the fire department in Gütersloh-Blankenhagen, Harsewinkel and Rietberg-Bokel. The firefighters removed the obstacles with chainsaws. In Bokel another car crashed into the tree trunk, fortunately no one was injured.