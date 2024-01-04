Flooded Affligem angry that ‘Mr. Mayor’ plays Samson show | Media and Culture

Jan 3, 2024 at 9:41 PM Update: 4 hours ago

While streets in the city of Affligem are flooded, Mayor Walter De Donder is simply on stage at the Samson show as “Mr. Mayor”. The residents do not thank him for that.

Affligem experiences a lot of inconvenience from flooding due to rainfall and storms. But De Donder was on stage last week as ‘Mr. Mayor’ in the Studio 100 Christmas show of Samson & Marie.

This is bad in Affligem, reports the VRT Wednesday. Residents of the city believe that the mayor should be present now that a number of streets are flooded. “Physically I am in Antwerp, but mentally I am in Affligem,” De Donder responds to the Flemish broadcaster.

“Before I have to go on stage, I’m on the phone. And when I’m off stage, I start calling again. I have it under control.” De Donder travels back and forth between the theater in Antwerp and his city as often as possible, he swears.

The 62-year-old actor was elected mayor of Affligem in 2010. De Donder has been playing the role of ‘Mr Mayor’ in the popular Flemish children’s series for more than thirty years. Samson in Gnome Plop and the various television and theater spin-offs.

Image: Michiel Dumon

