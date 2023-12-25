Flooding in OWL: Ems reaches annual high – new continuous rain expected

#Flooding #OWL #Ems #reaches #annual #high #continuous #rain #expected

After the storm Zoltan, continuous rain now has the region firmly under control. Since numerous liters hit the already soggy ground in East Westphalia-Lippe, there is a risk of flooding in many districts. There is currently no relaxation in sight; It is expected to continue to rain on Christmas Day, as the forecast from the German Weather Service shows. The overview shows what the situation is like in OWL:

In the Paderborn district, the mean flood values ​​and initial warning values ​​have been exceeded at some gauge points. At the Alme in the center of Schloß Neuhaus, the threshold of information value 2 (orange) has already been exceeded at 2.38 meters (as of Sunday lunchtime). The information value 3 (red) is 2.50 meters. To put it bluntly, the water is at the top of the lower lip.

In Höxter, the Weser water level exceeded the six-meter mark on the evening of December 24th. However, it has not risen since midnight and remains at 6.06 meters. However, further heavy rainfall is forecast for Christmas Day.

The levels of the tributaries such as the Nethe, Diemel, Bever and Emmer rose significantly again during the night due to the rainfall and are only a little away from their previous highs during the Christmas flood. The population is still called upon to take precautionary measures.

The Werre and Weser overflow their banks

After the Halhof in Bielefeld sank into the water on Thursday, lower-lying parks are now also flooded. While the Johannisbach, which, among other things, feeds the Dornberg outdoor swimming pool, is a rather manageable stream, it has expanded to several meters wide since Saturday evening. A view of the Obersee from the upper Talbrückenstrasse shows that large parts are under water.

In the north of East Westphalia-Lippe, the Werre and Weser have overflowed their banks in several places, and the cities are warning and giving tips on how to behave. The Bünder Bruch is already flooded and the Else carries significantly more water than usual. The water level has now risen so high that the flood alarm plan is in effect. Since water now has to be pumped out, the entrance to the A30 and the exit towards Hanover will be closed.

Further flooding is expected for the water levels of the Ems in the Gütersloh district and the associated tributaries. The Ems reached its annual high of around 4.20 meters on Saturday. The levels of the Dalke, Lutter and Hessel have also risen significantly. The responsible authorities in the district are still at attention.

Full cellars and flooded streets also became a problem in the Lippe district. The Emmer reached its current highest level early on Sunday morning; a water level of 4.91 meters was measured at around 6:30 a.m. This means that the body of water, which has also overflowed its banks in Schieder-Schwalenberg, reached reporting level three (out of four). At around 9 a.m. the measured values ​​showed a slight downward trend at 4.87 meters.

No further all-clear in NRW

“We have a tense flood situation in North Rhine-Westphalia,” said Environment Minister Oliver Krischer on Christmas Day in Oberhausen, where he was informed about the situation on the Ruhr dike. There is no reason to give the all-clear – “quite the opposite”. Given further rainfall, it is expected that the situation will initially remain tense.

The Ruhr dike in Oberhausen, which had shown critical weak points and where extensive measures had been taken to secure the dike, has been stabilized according to the current status, Krischer continued. This is due to the courageous intervention of numerous emergency services from different parts of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The Environment Minister also urged people to remain vigilant, keep themselves informed about the situation and stay away from water and dikes. “It’s unpredictable,” says Krischer

Train traffic returns to normal on Sunday

There were delays and train cancellations in train traffic until Saturday due to storm damage. Especially since there was still a risk of trees falling on rails and overhead lines.

For example, traffic on the RE11 (RRX) was restricted because a tree fell on a train near the Willebadessen town of Borlinghausen on Thursday. There were around 200 passengers on the train at the time of the accident, who were later evacuated.

Man gets trapped in frets of fence elements

The stormy weather claimed one life in Bünde in the Herford district: A 62-year-old man died on Friday afternoon when he was “pinched by several falling fence elements,” according to a statement from the district police authority.

The weather on Christmas days

If you want to use the Christmas period for a long family walk, you should aim for Boxing Day. An overview of the region’s weather forecast around Christmas.

Monday, December 25th

Christmas Day brings no changes compared to Christmas Eve. With a 95 percent chance of rain again, the walk on this day will be in the water, and the wind will also make for uncomfortable weather.

Temperatures remain mild for December conditions. Paderborn and Höxter reach maximum temperatures of 9 degrees, Lübbecke and Minden reach 11 degrees during the day.

Tuesday, December 26th

Anyone who would like to use the Christmas period to go for a walk with the family will probably still have the chance on Boxing Day. Although it remains windy, people in OWL can still look forward to a few dry hours, especially in the afternoon, according to Föst.

It will remain cloudy in Paderborn, while the sun will shine for three hours in Herford, Detmold and Gütersloh. The forecast for Minden and Lübbecke is even better: four hours of sunshine are expected here. Compared to the previous day, however, it will be a little colder. Paderborn and Höxter reach daily highs of up to 7 degrees, Bielefeld and Herford reach 8 degrees.

