“Flooding in Parliament was not caused by rain”, says AN

In a statement released this Tuesday, the 12th, the National Assembly clarifies that the “flooding” that led deputies to abandon one of the institution’s rooms was not caused by rain.

“The discharge of water in the Multipurpose Room, which occurred last Thursday, December 7th, was due to a rupture in the hydraulic system of the National Assembly building, causing the aforementioned flooding”, said the Secretary General of the National Assembly.

Pedro Agostinho de Neri reacted in this way to the video circulated on social media that shows one of the rooms of the recently opened building being flooded by water. The images even show the deputies having to jump over water running down the carpet.

According to Pedro de Neri, although parliamentarians had to change rooms, “the order of business maintained its normal course, with the meeting of the 5th Committee, which was analyzing the Final Report of the General State Budget, continuing to take place” .

“Repair and cleaning work continued without ceasing and on Monday, the 11th, there were no longer any traces of water spillage, and the situation was completely back to normal”, informs the statement from the National Assembly.