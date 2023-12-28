Floods in Dresden: “The situation is tense”

#Floods #Dresden #situation #tense

Dresden. The level of six meters in Dresden was expected to be exceeded as early as Wednesday morning. But the water is rising more slowly than feared. According to the State Flood Center, 5.87 meters were measured at the Augustus Bridge at 4 p.m. The six-meter mark is still expected, but not until Thursday. According to the latest forecasts, the water level will only rise to just over six meters. The current information at a glance.

9.30 p.m.: Christmas Circus cancels performances for Thursday

“Due to the current situation, we are unfortunately still forced to take a break for another day.” The Christmas Circus announced this on Wednesday evening. “Therefore, the two events for December 28th at 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. will also be suspended.” The situation will continue to be monitored.

The Elbe water level in Dresden was 5.88 meters on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.

5.35 p.m.: Elbe reaches water level of 5.88 meters

The water level of the Elbe in Dresden continues to rise only slowly. At 5:30 p.m., 5.88 meters were measured at the Augustus Bridge. The state flood control center forecasts the following levels for the next few days:

December 28th, midnight: 5.93 meters

December 28th, 6 a.m.: 5.98 meters

December 28th, 12 p.m.: 6.03 meters

December 28th, 6 p.m.: 6.05 meters

December 29th, midnight: 6.05 meters

December 29th, 6 a.m.: 6.03 meters

December 29th, 12 p.m.: 5.98 meters

December 29th, 6 p.m.: 5.90 meters

As of: December 27th, 2 p.m

4:20 p.m.: Christmas Circus has not yet made a decision about the next few days

The tents of the Dresden Christmas Circus on Pieschener Allee are still standing. However, the planned performances were canceled due to flooding on the circus grounds. Dirk Porn from the management cannot yet say what will happen in the coming days. “We are monitoring the situation,” he told Sächsische.de. However, due to the still rising water level, a quick resumption of play seems unlikely. The season runs until January 7th.

4:08 p.m.: New forecast for the next few days

The water level of the Elbe barely rose on Wednesday. At 4 p.m. in the afternoon it was 5.87 meters. According to the latest forecasts from the city and state flood center, the six meter mark should be reached and easily exceeded around 9 a.m. on Thursday. The water level should then remain at this level for several days or slowly fall from Friday onwards, provided there is no significant rainfall in the Elbe catchment area.

These are not expected for the time being. Low pressure areas will determine the weather in the coming days. However, the predicted rainfall by the beginning of 21024 was only between 5 and 15 millimeters, according to the city, which refers to data from the German Weather Service (DWD). In addition, the administration is expecting a slow decline in discharge, i.e. less water flowing into the Elbe, at most of the affected Czech dams.

“Emergency forces and the environmental agency are constantly in professional exchange about the next necessary measures. The situation remains very dynamic.”

2.45 p.m.: Onlookers repeatedly disrupt flood operations

Dresden’s Environment and Public Order Mayor Eva Jähnigen and fire brigade spokesman Michael Klahre took stock of the flood response in Dresden at 1 p.m. “We currently have a control service on duty twice a day to check the dikes and the endangered areas,” said Klahre. If the water level reaches six meters tomorrow, the fire department will permanently guard the critical areas “so that we can react immediately and quickly.”

The fire brigade is currently constantly being hindered by onlookers during its operations. “The paths to the Elbe are blocked by people or vehicles, which is counterproductive to our work.” The biggest problem, however, is people who put themselves in danger by entering flooded areas. “Even on the bank the current is very strong, you can quickly get carried away,” warns Klahre.

Several flood gates were built on the terrace bank in case the water continued to rise. “The situation is tense, but we are well prepared,” says Eva Jähnigen. We have learned from the floods in 2002 and 2013, and the current situation is “far from reaching the dimensions of these two floods”. Now we have to monitor the situation, stay vigilant and act quickly if necessary, continued Jähnigen.

12.36 p.m.: Prime Minister Kretschmer in the state flood center

Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) was informed about the current situation on Wednesday morning at the state flood center in Dresden-Klotzsche. He sees the Free State as well prepared for the current situation. After the once-in-a-century floods in 2002 and 2013, a lot was invested in flood protection, said the CDU politician. The emergency services worked very professionally. “That’s why good protection of the population is guaranteed,” said Kretschmer. “Nevertheless, you have to say: a flood is a natural event, no one has it 100 percent under control. But we do what is humanly possible here in Dresden and Saxony.”

Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer was informed about the current flood situation by Kristina Rieth, head of the flood center in Dresden-Klotzsche. © Matthias Rietschel

The weather situation remains tense, but is calmer than in the past few days, said Kristina Rieth, head of the flood center. The experts assume that the flood peak – the high point – will develop in Dresden on Thursday afternoon – 6.05 meters are forecast. Until then the water level will continue to rise. “We expect Dresden to reach alert level 3 on Thursday morning,” said Rieth. The water level is expected to slowly fall again from December 29th. The team at the flood center had been staffed by three people since the flood began. “The situation was also difficult for the experts to assess because it was not clear when the persistent rain and the melting snow would coincide,” said Rieth. There have been a lot of calls and inquiries in the past few days. Many citizens were worried whether their basements would fill with water.

10.10 a.m.: Sportpark Ostra and other streets closed

The intersection of Weißeritzstraße/Ostra-Ufer/Pieschener Allee has been closed since the morning. According to the city, this is necessary in order to use the Weißeritzstrasse and Ostra-Ufer flood protection gates. Traffic will be redirected via Magdeburger Straße, Weißeritzstraße, Friedrichstraße, Maxstraße, Ostra-Allee or Ostra-Allee, Maxstraße, Friedrichstraße, Weißeritzstraße, Magedeburger Straße. Drivers who are familiar with the area are asked to avoid the area as far as possible.

The sports areas in the Ostra sports park are also closed with immediate effect, as the city announced. This applies to any use, it is said, which also includes walks.

9.10 a.m.: Barrier made of sandbags in Laubegast

The professional fire brigade and the Lockwitz and Niedersedlitz district fire brigades have a 30 meter long and 60 centimeter high barrier made of around 2,100 sandbags on the Laubegaster bank against the rising Elbe floodwaters. The residential buildings and the Siemank bakery at Rudolf-Zwintscher-Straße were protected from the water.

Firefighters are building a sandbag barrier on the Laubegaster bank. © Roland Halkasch

According to the city’s flood model, the area would still be dry at a water level of six meters. Only at 6.50 meters would the water spill over the riverside road in places. The fire department asks “flood tourists” to stay away from the dams and dikes as they would not only endanger themselves but also others.

The calculated water level in Laubegast at a level of 6.50 meters at the Augustus Bridge in Dresden. © State capital Dresden, themed city map

“We keep receiving inquiries about where helpers can lend a hand to fill sandbags or install sandbag shoring,” said the fire department on Wednesday morning. “This is not necessary at the moment. We will inform you when and where help is needed and where you can get in touch. Please refrain from uncoordinated, independent measures along the Elbe!”

Flood warning level 3 had already been declared early on Tuesday evening. This is used to prepare active flood defense measures, such as sandbag barriers and dike monitoring. The Terrassenufer has been closed since the weekend. The construction of further flood protection elements is now being prepared there.

7.33 a.m.: Ferries out of service, extensive diversion of the Terrassenufer

The Terrassenufer diversion leads from east to west via Steinstrasse, Pillnitzer Strasse, St. Petersburger Strasse, Wilsdruffer Strasse, Freiberger Strasse, Hertha-Lindner-Strasse, Ostra-Allee, Kleine Packhofstrasse to Devrientstrasse; from west to east via Kleine Packhofstraße, Ostra-Allee, Maxstraße, Könneritzstraße, Ammonstraße, Wiener Platz, Wiener Straße, Lennestraße, Güntzstraße, Sachsenallee, Florian-Geyer-Straße, Elsasser Straße to Käthe-Kollwitz-Ufer. A diversion via Wilsdruffer Straße is currently not possible; according to the city, it will be closed until Friday due to the dismantling of the Striezelmarkt.

Due to the flooding, the Kleinzschachwitzer/Pillnitzer ferry, the Johannstädter/Neustädter ferry and the Laubegaster/Niederpoyritzer ferry are out of service. The bus route 88 runs shortened to Freystraße. Steam shipping will initially not offer any trips up to and including December 29th. “All ferries are now firmly moored to their piers and are regularly checked by the ferry staff,” said DV spokesman Falk Lösch. “We also continually check whether flotsam has become wedged on the pontoons or ships. This is to prevent the water pressure on the jetties from becoming too high. The ferrymen are also trained for this.”

The Dresden ferries are out of service due to flooding. © René Meinig

When the ferries can go back into use depends on the fall in the water level. At the Kleinzschachwitz ferry stop, the passenger ferry can still overtake at a good six meters. “Always assuming that the passengers reach the pier with dry feet.” In Niederpoyritz it continues from around 5.75 meters, the car ferry in Kleinzschachwitz can handle 4.50 meters and in Johannstadt the level has to fall below 4.20 meters. “The decision to start operations always rests with the skippers.”

Alert level 1 will be lifted for the Lockwitzbach this Wednesday. Alert level 1 is no longer expected for the United Weißeritz in Dresden.

Tuesday, December 26th

Tuesday, December 26th

The terrace bank is closed. The Fährgarten in Johnannstadt has cleared out its beer garden – and the Christmas Circus also has to go.

The latest forecasts in the State Flood Center suggest that the flood waters will slowly subside from December 29th. A further increase in flood waters is expected until December 28th. The highest value in the forecast is 6.36 meters at midday on December 28th. The Elbe thus reaches warning level 3 (6.00 meters), but is well away from warning level 4 (7.00 meters).

If the Elbe water level reaches 6.00 meters, the flood channel and parts of the festival grounds on Pieschener Allee will be flooded. However, large parts of the Ostragehge sports park, for example, remain dry. At 6.50 meters, parts of the sports park would be flooded.

The Christmas Circus has to cancel events. © SZ/Alexander Schneider

The Dresden fire brigade is on duty and is currently protecting the Laubegaster bank on Rudolf-Zwinscher-Straße with a sandbag barrier. The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is setting up a total of 2,100 sandbags here together with the Striesen professional fire department. The stop log system on the terrace bank is being prepared for construction.

The Christmas Circus affected by the Elbe flood has to cancel the shows on December 26th at 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. due to the continued rise in water levels in the Elbe. “We have brought people and animals to safety and will continue to monitor and inform the situation.”

According to the organizers, all tickets already purchased for the events on December 26th remain valid and can be exchanged for other dates after the games resume.

The Christmas Circus is threatened by the floods. © René Meinig

The ecumenical service, which was supposed to take place on December 26th at 10 a.m. in the Grand Chapiteau, also has to be canceled due to the rising levels of the Elbe.

The circus also announced: “Due to the tense water situation on the Elbe, we are unfortunately forced to temporarily stop the 26th Dresden Christmas Circus.”

For reasons of safety for people and animals, the circus had to partially clear the area at the Pieschener Allee folk festival site and secure the facilities, “so that there is no further risk for our artists, employees and also the animals at this point in time.”

Monday, December 25th

On December 25th, the State Flood Center again adjusted its forecast for the Elbe level in Dresden. Accordingly, on December 27th around 3 p.m. the water level of the Elbe is expected to rise to over 6.00 meters. This would result in alert level 3 of 4 being reached. From then on there will be an extended security service along the Elbe. At seven meters, alert level 4 begins and with it the flood defense.

The water level at the Dresden-Augustusbrücke gauge was 5.25 meters in the afternoon (December 25, 2023, 3:45 p.m.).

The Dresden town hall provides a current overview in a press release: Due to the rising level of the Elbe, the closure of the terrace bank between Steinstrasse and Kleiner Packhofstrasse has been necessary since Sunday, December 24, 2023, 10:45 p.m.

The terrace bank is closed to cars – and partially flooded. © René Meinig

The Dresden Christmas Circus on the Pieschener Allee folk festival site is also potentially threatened by flooding. An inquiry there revealed: You can play on December 25th. This is not yet certain for the day after.

The areas that are potentially flooded during floods can be viewed in the city’s themed city map. According to this overview, the festival area will be flooded from a water level of 5.50 meters. This level is expected to be reached on the night of December 26th.

“The Environment Agency contacted the Johannstadt Fährgarten and the Christmas Circus,” the city said. The Fährgarten has already started clearing the area. Heavy umbrellas are brought to safety with a crane. Employees clear tables and chairs from the danger zone.

Sunday December 24th

The water level of the Elbe in the state capital is rising more than initially calculated. Flood alert level 1 has been in effect in Dresden since December 23rd. The Environment Agency has declared alert level 2 for the Elbe in Dresden on December 24th, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

“On the one hand, according to the forecasts, the guideline value of alert level 2 will undoubtedly be reached and exceeded. On the other hand, in view of the family celebrations in the evening, citizens should be informed in good time.”

A passer-by stands on the terrace bank of the Elbe. The flood situation has worsened in parts of Saxony. © dpa The Elbe has overflowed its banks below the Augustus Bridge. © Sebastian Kahnert/dpa A sign with the inscription ·Flood· is on the terrace bank. © dpa

Flood alert level 1 was reached on December 23rd. This warning level is triggered when the water level is over four meters. This is associated with an increased reporting service. The levels and flows are closely monitored and all information on the development of the meteorological and hydrological situation is constantly analyzed. Flood alert level 1 was last declared in April 2023.