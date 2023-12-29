Floods in Germany – maps show warnings and water levels

#Floods #Germany #maps #show #warnings #water #levels

The flood situation in parts of Germany remains tense. A key question is how much rain falls. The maps linked here show the water levels.

The flood situation, especially in Lower Saxony, remains critical after days of continuous rain. “We have a very, very tense situation,” said the state’s Interior Minister, Daniela Behrens (SPD), on Deutschlandfunk on Friday. Almost all of Lower Saxony is under water. The approximately 100,000 personnel from, among others, the fire brigade and the Technical Relief Agency (THW) are deployed everywhere. The situation is also still tense in North Rhine-Westphalia. There is also a threat of new rain

There is “really no relaxation in sight yet,” added Behrens. According to the weather forecast, there will be more rain and a storm in the next few days. That doesn’t ease the situation, but rather “exacerbates it in one place or another.”

Due to flooding – New Year’s Eve fireworks are prohibited



According to the administration, the flood situation was “still tense” in the Lower Saxony community of Lilienthal, for example. The city administration there banned the setting off of fireworks on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve with the help of a general decree – in order to protect the emergency services from additional operations.

According to the fire department, the situation in the town of Flotwedel in the Lower Saxony district of Celle was also “still critical”. The flood operation is continuing, it was said. On Thursday evening, residents of individual streets were evacuated and mobile dike systems were also set up.

Source: Cross-state flood portal, as of December 29, 2023, 2:58 p.m., no data for NRW

The map from the cross-state flood portal shows where flooding is expected today. In the areas marked red there is an official warning for major floods; in regions marked orange there is a conventional flood warning. In the dashed areas there is an advance warning from the responsible authorities. You can breathe deeply in green regions. An all-clear could be issued here. There is no warning in white areas. No data can currently be collected for North Rhine-Westphalia.

In Meppen in Emsland, dikes were also reinforced during the night: around 400 emergency services built mobile dikes there. The local administration said there is still a risk of flooding due to the weakening of the dikes. However, the situation has stabilized.

In Oldenburg, the fire department reported “a slight drop in water levels” – although more rain is expected in the coming days. It was said that a dike had not yet broken. However, in the Sandkrug district of Hatten in the Oldenburg district, the dikes continued to be reinforced, and a Bundeswehr helicopter was also scheduled to be deployed on Friday.

The Hanover police reported a canoe missing with two people. This was discovered in the flood area of ​​the River Leine, but was then no longer seen. The fire department initiated a search, but so far it has not been successful.

In North Rhine-Westphalia the situation is calming down a little



In North Rhine-Westphalia, the situation has temporarily eased somewhat – but according to the Environment Ministry, it is “at a high level”. Almost half of the levels are still within the warning levels. Very high levels continued to be measured on the Weser in East Westphalia.

The Ministry of the Environment there has not yet given the all-clear for the most populous federal state. “We still have a major flood situation,” said NRW Environment Minister Oliver Krischer (Greens) on Friday in Düsseldorf. So far the consequences have remained manageable and there have been no casualties. There is no risk of dam failure at the dams, nor an uncontrolled overflow. The flood protection systems would have held.

Levels in Dresden remain below the six meter mark



In eastern Germany, many fire brigades were still in constant operation on Friday. At least there was some good news from Dresden. In the Saxon state capital, the Elbe remained below the expected six meter water level. Two meters is normal. The water level of the Elbe has been falling again since Friday night, according to data from the state flood center. The Elbe briefly reached a level of 5.95 meters.

Dresden’s environmental mayor Eva Jähnigen (Greens) explained on Deutschlandfunk this morning that alert level 3 should be reduced over the course of Friday. All protective measures have been effective and there has been no major damage so far.

In the north of Thuringia, a dike on the Helme River was opened in a controlled manner to avert the risk of flooding on the state border between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt. The Kyffhäuserkreis district announced on Friday night that the water was now flowing into fields. The opening was necessary because water had been specifically drained from the overloaded Kelbra reservoir for several days and the helmets were therefore carrying a lot of water. The highest flood alert level 4 has been in effect for the Helmets for two days. According to the district, firefighters have laid around 6,000 sandbags since Thursday to protect the small town of Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth and to raise the dikes.

The situation in the town of 300 residents eased on Friday. The water from the helmets is draining “as planned,” said a spokesman for the Kyffhäuserkreis district office. But there is still no complete all-clear. The water level in the helmets is constantly monitored and a district crisis team is still in action.

The Pretzien weir near Magdeburg and Schönebeck in Saxony-Anhalt was opened on Thursday. This means that around a third of the Elbe’s water is channeled past the two cities through a flood canal and over meadows and fields before flowing back into the Elbe.

