Floods in Hamelin? This is the current status of the Weser as of December 27th, 2023

#Floods #Hamelin #current #status #Weser #December #27th

The Weser arises from the two rivers Werra and Fulda, which meet near Hann. Unite Münden. Other important places on its course are Hameln, Minden, Bremen and Bremerhaven.

Read more after the ad

Read more after the ad

Are there currently flood warnings for Lower Saxony?

How high is the level of the Weser near Hamelin?

Read more after the ad

Read more after the ad

What do the values ​​“Average Low Water” and “Average High Water” mean?

The minimum and maximum values ​​of the measuring point are recorded over a certain period of time and then averaged. This is how the values ​​“Average Low Water” (MNW) and “Average High Water” (MHW) come about. As a rule, the mean low water can be calculated like this: The annual low water value is recorded each year and then averaged over ten years. However, these values ​​do not yet provide any information as to whether

Streets near the water gauge station may be flooded

Ships are allowed to sail or not

When does flooding occur? What warning levels are there?

When which alarm level is triggered varies from state to state. These levels apply to Brandenburg:

Read more after the ad

Read more after the ad

Alert level 1: Minor flooding. Beginning of the expansion of the waters.

Alert level 2: Moderate flooding. Flooding of grassland or forestry areas, expansion up to the base of the dike.

Alert level 3: Major flooding. Flooding of individual properties, streets or cellars, waterlogging of polder areas due to pressure water, dike water levels up to half the height of the dike.

Alert level 4: Very severe flooding. Flooding of larger areas including roads and facilities in built-up areas.

Here you can see an overview of how the levels are handled in the individual federal states.

The hydrograph of the Weser near Hameln

What else you need to know about “floods”.

Read more after the ad

Read more after the ad

What do the abbreviations MHW, MNW or HHW mean?

MW: Mean water level. This refers to the average water level for a certain period of time (1 to 10 months or more years). For the Elbe near Wittenberge it is 243 centimeters for the period from November 1st, 2010 to October 31st, 2020.

MNW: Mean low water level or “mean low water”. This refers to the average low water level for a certain period of time. For the Elbe near Wittenberge it is 112 centimeters for the period from November 1st, 2010 to October 31st, 2020.

MHW: Mean high water level or “mean high water”. This refers to the average high water level for a certain period of time. Only affects waters affected by the tide. The “medium flood” may differ from the corresponding warning level. For the Elbe near Wittenberge it is 504 centimeters for the period from November 1st, 2010 to October 31st, 2020.

NNW: Lowest Low Water Level or “Lowest Low Water”. This refers to the lowest water level ever measured. For the Elbe near Wittenberge it is 45 centimeters.

HHW: Highest flood level or “highest flood level”. This refers to the highest water level ever measured. For the Elbe near Wittenberge it is 785 centimeters.

HSW: Highest shipping water level. This is the highest water level at which shipping is permitted. For the Elbe near Wittenberge it is 610 centimeters.

How do you warn about floods?

In Germany, which institution must officially warn is regulated in the Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance Act (ZSKG). In principle, the federal government, states, districts, police or fire brigade can warn. However, the flood control center is usually active in the event of floods: there are flood reporting services in every federal state. If the level rises dangerously high, an official warning follows. You can check the current state of flooding across Germany online on the cross-state flood portal (LHP).

The BKK names the following channels through which institutions can pass on warnings to the population.

Radio and television

Loudspeaker truck

Sirens

Websites of local newspapers or radio stations

Warn-Apps

Social Media

Digital billboards

Go door to door

It is important to remember that all of the distribution channels and measures mentioned are rarely used at the same time, and not all channels are available everywhere.

Read more after the ad

Read more after the ad

What was the highest water level in the Weser near Hamelin?

The highest water level in the Weser near Hamelin was measured on February 9, 1946 – the value climbed to 770 centimeters at that time.

What is the status of the Weser near Bodenwerder?

Read more after the ad

Read more after the ad

What is the hydrograph of the Weser near Bodenwerder?

What is the status of the Weser near Rinteln?

What is the hydrograph of the Weser near Rinteln?

DEWEZET