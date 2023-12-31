Floods in the Democratic Republic of Congo leave 21 dead

Twenty-one people died in the Democratic Republic of Congo, due to flooding caused by torrential rains that fell on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday in the city of Bukavu.

In statements, the mayor of Bukavu, Zénon Karumba indicated that the “uncontrolled construction” of houses in unsuitable locations is the main cause of the disaster.

Seasonal floods frequently cause damage in Bukavu, which is the capital of South Kivu province and has a population of over one million.

At least 15 people died on the 11th in Bukavu due to heavy rains that hit this mountainous city, which also suffers from erosion problems.

South Kivu has been hit in recent weeks by intense rains that have caused personal and material damage.

At least 22 people died on Sunday due to landslides caused by torrential rains in the communes of Bitanga, Bigombe and Mazozo, located in that province.