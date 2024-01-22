FLOODS IN THE NORTH – Crocodiles reach villages

A crocodile caught and killed by villagers from Marivorahona in Ambilobe.

Terror for the inhabitants of Marivorahona Ambilobe. The crocodiles arrive in the village. Yesterday morning, a crocodile measuring almost 3.5 meters was seen near the Basic Health Center (BHC). River floods and floods, caused by heavy rains in the North since last week, have apparently pushed this reptile back towards the village. Frightened, villagers killed him. They remain on guard. The water level continues to rise, with the rainfall continuing.

The North has been experiencing significant rainfall since last week. The monsoon and an intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) generating heavy rains in this part of Madagascar. Apart from Ambilobe, Ambanja district is also hit by rising waters. Around a hundred houses are flooded, and five hundred people are affected, according to the report from the National Bureau of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) on Saturday.

In the town of Antsiranana, the damage is less significant. The water is rising in low-lying neighborhoods, but the number of victims is lower. Around forty people, according to the BNGRC.

Heavy rain vigilance remains in force for the north of Madagascar, according to the General Directorate of Meteorology, yesterday. An amount of rain of 80 to 110 mm per day could fall until January 23, according to the forecast. Vigilance is red for the Diana region, Analalava district, Bealanana, Antsohihy, Boriziny and Mampikony. And green for Mandritsara, Befandriana Avaratra, Sambava, Vohémar, and Andapa.

