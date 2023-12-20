FLORENT RAKOTOARISOA – “The resignation of the government is a republican practice”

Florent Rakotoarisoa, president of HCC

The question of the resignation of the government has become recurrent in recent days. The initiative belongs to the President of the Republic, stipulates Florent Rakotoarisoa, president of the HCC.

“The law does not provide for the day of resignation of the government after the inauguration of a new president. This resignation is a republican practice.” These are the words of Florent Rakotoarisoa, president of the High Constitutional Court, contacted by telephone the day before yesterday. In its article 54 paragraph 2, the Constitution provides for the terms of resignation of the government. The paragraph in question stipulates that the President of the Republic can terminate the functions of the Prime Minister, either by presenting a collective resignation from the government, or for serious misconduct. The law does not specify resignation when a new president is elected. However, in practice, it is common for the government to resign after the inauguration of the President of the Republic. In any case, Florent Rakotoarisoa explains that it is the current government which is responsible for carrying out current affairs until the arrival of the new government.

In January 2019, the government of Christian Ntsay submitted its resignation just after the inauguration of Andry Rajoelina who succeeded Hery Rajaonarimampianina. What differentiates the current situation from that of the time is that there has been no change of president despite the election. It is possible that President Rajoelina will not carry out a total reshuffle of the government, but will only make a few adjustments while maintaining the backbone of the current government team. A contrary case occurred in 2014, after the election of President Rajaonarimampianina, where the new government arrived only a few months after the inauguration.

The situation

According to the president of the HCC, the change of government depends on the will of the elected President. It is up to him to see whether it is important to carry out a reshuffle or not. He already declared before the election “that you don’t change a winning team” referring to the effectiveness of Christian Ntsay’s team. On the other hand, the law provides that the President of the Republic appoints the Prime Minister, but after the proposal of the majority parliamentary group in the National Assembly. Which could prove to be a difficult task with the confusion reigning in the Lower House at the moment with this majority story. For some time now, the majority group in the National Assembly has been trying to regain control with the election of the deputy Naivo Raholdina, a fervent Orange, as vice-president of the chamber for the province of Antananarivo or the election of elected member of Tana VI, Maxime Rakotoarimanana, as committee president. All this in order to compensate for the departure of some members of the IRD for the opposing camp, including a vice-president of the chamber.

For his part, Christian Ntsay has been in office since the presidency of Hery Rajaonarimampianina, he remains, until now, irremovable from his post despite an attempt at dismissal initiated by one hundred and five deputies through a motion of censure which did not ultimately did not succeed. However, rumors about his replacement are circulating within the political sphere. Some even think that a woman is being considered to become the next head of government. Until now, the resignation of the government is expected by all political actors.

A government of openness. This is one of Andry Rajoelina’s promises during his inauguration last Saturday at the Barea Mahamasina stadium. But this “openness” also leads to confusion regarding its scope. Will the next government be open to the opposition or will it be limited to political parties in coalition with the TGV via various support platforms during the electoral campaign? An element of response is given by MP Lanto Rakotomanga who explains that the Prime Minister’s proposal only concerns the IRD, given that it is the majority group in parliament.

Ravo Andriantsalama